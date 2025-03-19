circle x black
Mercoledì 19 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:55
Pylontech's First Overseas Factory Put into Operation

19 marzo 2025
PADUA, Italy, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech (SHSE:688063), a leading global provider of energy storage systems, announces the official opening of its first overseas factory in Europe, developed in partnership with Energy S.p.A. This marks a key milestone in Pylontech's international and localized strategy, reinforcing its commitment to collaborating with partners to provide innovative energy solutions and strengthen the industry in Europe.

This factory is located at Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco in Padua, Italy. It is owned by Pylon LiFeEU S.r.l., a joint venture between Pylon Technologies Europe Holding B.V. ("Pylontech EU"), a company incorporated under Dutch law wholly owned by Pylontech, and Energy S.p.A. ("Energy"), who has been in cooperation with Pylontech for more than ten years. 

This joint venture demonstrates the shared commitment of both companies to the future of the energy storage industry. With years of expertise in battery technology and energy storage innovation, Pylontech contributes cutting-edge technological capabilities, while Energy S.p.A. brings extensive knowledge and experience for the local market. By combining their strengths, they will enhance the resilience of the European energy storage supply chain and drive technological advancements across the industry, aligning with European industrial sovereignty strategies and the Net Zero Industry Act.

The factory is equipped with robots and smart devices to assist human staff, as well as data management systems to ensure efficiency and traceability. Designed for high flexibility, it can produce different battery models, with an expected production capacity of around 400 MWh per year for the first production line.

"This just a beginning for us," said Geoffrey Song, vice president of Pylontech, "We're committed to future growth in the global market and will continue investing in knowledge, expertise and long-term partnerships that will drive innovation and industry development. Together with our partners across different sectors, we will create a lasting impact and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient energy future in Europe and beyond."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645199/ENX2920_02.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645198/ENX2610.jpg  

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontechs-first-overseas-factory-put-into-operation-302405716.html

