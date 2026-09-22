qbiq Unveils Agentic SpacePlan for Real-Time Commercial Real Estate

Powered by proprietary Space Intelligence, the new product lets architects develop floor plans, compare alternatives, and preserve design intent. Architects and designers are invited to request early access.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- qbiq.ai, the pioneer in Space Intelligence for commercial real estate, today unveiled qbiq Agentic SpacePlan, opening a new chapter in how professionals shape commercial floor space. Architects can direct AI to develop layouts, test alternatives, and evaluate the impact in real time, with the intent behind each decision preserved as the design evolves. The product brings qbiq's proprietary commercial space intelligence into a live planning environment, with architects controlling the work.

Planning a commercial floor means balancing critical design decisions: access to daylight, furniture placement, comfortable circulation, and the right mix of spaces for the client. When the brief changes, architects must develop another option, measure its impact, and explain the tradeoffs. qbiq's Agentic SpacePlan brings that work into the design conversation in real time, empowering professionals to test alternatives and give clients clear evidence to move forward with confidence.

"BIM gave the industry a way to capture building information. We're adding another 'I': intent," said Dr. Eyal Nir, Chief Innovation Officer at qbiq. "Why was a layout chosen? Which requirements shaped it? What alternatives were explored? Agentic SpacePlan connects those decisions to the floor plan itself. Architects can direct AI to reshape a space while preserving the context behind each change, bringing design exploration and commercial space intelligence into one continuous workflow."

That intent is captured through Design Threads: a connected history of design conversations, alternatives, and restorable plan snapshots. Architects can revisit a scheme, explore another direction, and trace the decisions that shaped it. Deliverables remain linked to the design state that produced them.

The embedded agent acts on live floorplan geometry to generate circulation, assign space functions, split or merge zones, and prepare room schedules. Professionals move between natural-language instructions and direct spatial controls, using analysis and reports to compare capacity, area allocation, and space efficiency. Those comparisons help architects explain how each option responds to the client's requirements.

That capability is grounded in qbiq's proprietary Space Intelligence, developed through years of AI-driven commercial floor planning, with architects in the loop to review and verify the results.

"Architects need AI that improves plan quality and makes economic sense," said Ronit Amitay, CPTO at qbiq. "Our agent draws on anonymized data from tens of thousands of architect-verified designs and hundreds of thousands of rooms. General-purpose AI models alone don't come with that space intelligence connected to a live floor plan. We put it to work in real time to help architects reduce repeated prompting, rework, and wasted AI spend."

qbiq is inviting selected architects, interior designers, and design-and-build professionals to experience what becomes possible when Space Intelligence works alongside them in real time.

Be among the first to experience Agentic SpacePlan. Request early access at: www.qbiq.ai/early-access

About qbiq

qbiq is the pioneer in Space Intelligence for commercial real estate, used in more than 100 countries and approaching one billion square feet of commercial space planned using AI. Deep architectural expertise across its leadership, product, and delivery teams shapes its proprietary Space Intelligence, which combines anonymized planning data with knowledge curated through architect-verified delivery. qbiq maintains long-standing working relationships with JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers, and CBRE. Agentic SpacePlan complements its established AI-driven, architect-verified planning offering with real-time tools that put planning and design exploration directly in architects' hands.

Media Contact

Nora Ginio nora@qbiq.ai

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