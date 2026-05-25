QIA Anchors Public Power Corporation's Share Capital Increase

DOHA, Qatar, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) today announced its participation as an anchor investor in the share capital increase of Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC), the leading integrated energy group across the broader Southeastern Europe, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, raising €4.25 billion from primary shares and an additional €250 million through a secondary placement of treasury shares, priced at €18.63 per share. The share capital increase was supported by cornerstone investments from the Greek state, which subscribed for approximately €1.3 billion, and Aeolus Holdings S.à r.l., an entity owned by funds advised by CVC Advisers Greece S.M.S.A. and/or its affiliates, which subscribed for approximately €1.2 billion.

The new shares, each with a nominal value of €2.48, attracted significant demand from a number of global, long-term institutional investors as well as K Group Capital Partners, the private equity fund controlled by the Kyriakou family, which has QIA as a strategic partner and focuses on investment activities in Greece.

QIA and K Group Capital Partners discussed the opportunity for this investment during the recently held Europe Gulf Forum in Greece.

QIA's participation reflects its strategy of deploying patient, long-term capital into essential infrastructure and businesses well-positioned to benefit from structural trends, including the global energy transition. As a strategic platform at the forefront of Greece's energy transition, energy security and infrastructure modernization, PPC is uniquely positioned to lead the energy transition in Southeastern Europe through targeted investments in renewables, flexible generation, distribution network modernization, and data center development.

The investment reinforces QIA's broader commitment to Greece as well as expanding the collaboration with K Group Capital Partners.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

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