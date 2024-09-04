Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Quickplay Announces AWS Marketplace Availability to Accelerate OTT Cloud Transformation Growth

04 settembre 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Availability of Quickplay's platform on AWS Marketplace provides joint customers with business and operational benefits, reducing time to market and quickly increasing capabilities

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay has taken its latest step in delivering innovative OTT product solutions for Sports, Operators and Media companies with the announcement today that its full solutions portfolio is available in AWS Marketplace, the online portal that helps customers find, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The availability on AWS Marketplace streamlines the ability of AWS customers to leverage the business and operational benefits of Quickplay's cloud-native platform, including Quickplay's award-winning CMS and its end-to-end orchestration capabilities, as well as market-leading generative AI tools to power content recommendations, generate dynamic ad placements, automate the production of highlight reels, and more.

AWS Marketplace availability will allow Tier 1 Sports, Telco and Media OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible and agile solutions that leverage Quickplay's open, modular, cloud native architecture.

Importantly, because of this architecture, OTT providers can leverage the power of Quickplay's CMS and Universal orchestration layer, to build custom "best of breed" solutions that can leverage premium video offerings available within the AWS Marketplace, including Amazon's own products like AWS Elemental Media Services and Amazon Bedrock,

"The fierce competition for streaming audiences is amplifying the need for the smartest, fastest, most effective ways to engage and monetize viewers," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer, Quickplay. "Our AWS Marketplace availability is turbocharging the industry's CMS, Orchestration and AI capabilities, all of which are essential to creating value for streaming services and their customers."

Quickplay will demonstrate its cloud-native platform in Stand 5.H61 at IBC in Amsterdam. Meetings can be booked at sales@quickplay.com. Don't miss the opportunity to hear Quickplay in action at the "Market Success With Multiple Monetisation Models'' panel on Saturday, September 14 (3:30 PM CET) at CE Stage Hall 5 (5.A28). We want to hear from you.

About Quickplay:Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences, and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit https://quickplay.com/.

Media Contact: Drew Falstein, quickplaypr@breakawaycom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495497/Quickplay_Quickplay_Announces_AWS_Marketplace_Availability_to_Ac.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quickplay-announces-aws-marketplace-availability-to-accelerate-ott-cloud-transformation-growth-302237410.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza cloud transformation growth Availability of Quickplay's platform provides joint customers società mista
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza