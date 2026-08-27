Redwood Software Orchestrates the Enterprise, From Hybrid Cloud to Agentic AI -- Named a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

Key facts

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP) and its #1 ranking in four of five Use Cases and tie for #1 in the fifth Use Case in the Critical Capabilities report. Alongside this, Redwood released RunMyJobs 2026.3, bringing native AWS connectivity and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to general availability while introducing new AI capabilities to accelerate autonomous operations.

Orchestrating the enterprise, from hybrid cloud to agentic AI

Enterprises with AI mandates face the challenge of turning AI from experimentation into operations. RunMyJobs 2026.3 helps close the gap between AI reasoning and enterprise action by unifying execution across hybrid systems and removing the infrastructure constraints that slow innovation on legacy workload automation tools. The latest release delivers:

MCP server & native AWS connectivity: Redwood's MCP server, validated with Microsoft Copilot, SAP's Joule and Claude Code, provides AI models governed access to 50+ tools across nine global AWS regions with full auditability, instantly agentifying decades of business logic. Native AWS integration (S3, EventBridge, Glue) allows real-time orchestration across the hybrid estate without re-architecting systems.

Bi-directional agentic AI governance & Agent Studio*: Support for MCP and Agent2Agent (A2A) protocols enables AI agents to trigger workflows and lets teams build agents that enhance orchestrations under the same governance model as the entire business process chain. Agent Studio embeds LLM-powered reasoning as native job types within existing workflows.

Workflow Builder & Operations Agent*: Workflow Builder generates auditable workflows from plain English descriptions or documentation. Operations Agent detects failures and SLA risks in real time, delivering enriched context to operators for faster autonomous responses.

"AI agents can reason about a problem, but they can't fix it unless they're connected to the systems that run the business," said Charles Crouchman, Chief Product Officer at Redwood Software. "We believe our recognition as a Leader and the availability of our MCP server and AWS connectivity validate that the market is shifting toward governed, agentic orchestration that operates within the enterprise's existing trust model."

Gartner recognition

The Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for SOAP evaluates vendors on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Redwood Software was positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision for the third year in a row. Redwood attributes this placement to its 2026 intelligent automation expansions, including native support for MCP and A2A protocols, the new Redwood RangerAI assistant portfolio and Redwood Insights Premium.

The Critical Capabilities report "provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant™ analysis."** Redwood attributes this positioning to its commitment to customer success and driving efficient business transformation.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about why Redwood Software was positioned as a Leader: https://www.redwood.com/resource/gartner-soaps-mq/

View a complimentary copy of the Critical Capabilities report to learn more about why Redwood Software ranked first in four SOAP Use Cases and tied for first in one Use Case: https://www.redwood.com/resource/gartner-critical-capabilities-soaps/

*Workflow Builder, Operations Agent and Agent Studio are currently in tech preview.

**Source: Gartner Critical Capabilities Research Methodology

Report citations: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, 5 August 2026. Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms. Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, etl. 24 Aug 2026.

Gartner disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, driving business transformation at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redwood empowers organizations to intelligently automate and orchestrate mission-critical business and IT processes across complex ERP, hybrid cloud, data and emerging agentic AI systems. Through its SaaS-first automation fabric — with AI embedded across the automation lifecycle — Redwood accelerates the path to autonomous operations. Backed by 30 years of experience and trusted by more than 50% of the Fortune 50, Redwood helps organizations unlock human potential to focus on innovation, growth and what's next.

Media Contact:

redwood@nextpr.com

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