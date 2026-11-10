Ribo Submits European Clinical Trial Application for a Novel Dual Targeting siRNA SR122 for Mixed and Severe Dyslipidemia, Further Strengthening Its Footprint in the Area of Lipid Disorder

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science (06938.HK) and its subsidiary Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB (collectively referred to as "Ribo") announced the submission of a Phase Ⅰ Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in EU for SR122, a dual GalNAc conjugated siRNA therapeutic being developed for the treatment of dyslipidemia, including severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) and mixed dyslipidemia.

As Ribo progresses the Phase II clinical studies of RBD5044 — its core lipid asset and the world's second-most advanced ApoC3-targeting siRNA — in Europe and China, this filing marks a further upgrade to its lipid pipeline strategy and a key step in solidifying its leading position in lipid disorders.

SR122 simultaneously targets ApoC3 and PCSK9, two clinically validated pathways that play complementary roles in lipid metabolism. By addressing both triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), SR122 has the potential to provide a differentiated treatment approach with durable improvements across multiple lipid parameters and cardiometabolic risk factors.

Dyslipidemia remains a major global health challenge and a key driver of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Patients with mixed dyslipidemia often continue to face substantial residual cardiovascular risk despite currently available lipid-lowering therapies, while individuals with severe hypertriglyceridemia are also at increased risk of acute pancreatitis.

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered SR122 in healthy participants. The study will provide the first clinical evaluation of the dual targeting SR122 approach in humans and generate key data to support further development.

"The simultaneous knockdown of ApoC3 and PCSK9 provides superior synergy in reducing overwhelming lipid risk in severe hypertriglyceridemia and represent a step change in patient risk management through inhibition of complementary mechanisms. The results of the Phase Ⅰ trial will be guiding the further advancement through clinical development in the intended target population." said Dr. Anders Gabrielsen, Chief Medical Officer of Ribo.

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