Risen Energy Unveils Risen Stack -- A Powerful New Entry in Modular Energy Storage

07 maggio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NINGBO, China, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition accelerates, demand for ESS is growing rapidly across C&I and residential sectors. Traditional solutions can no longer meet the increasing expectations for flexibility, efficiency, safety, and smart functionality. In response, Risen Energy introduces the Risen Stack–a truly modular & all-in-one ESS. With its efficient backup, ultimate safety, quick O&M, and multiple intelligence, Risen Stack redefines application scenarios, product performance, and industrial design, setting a new benchmark for modern energy solutions.

Seamless Adaptation Across All Energy Scenarios

Risen Stack features a modular design with a single-device capacity ranging from 48 kWh to 120 kWh, allowing precise adaptation across residential and commercial energy needs. With one-click site setup, the system can be deployed in under five minutes and automatically adapts to the application environment, ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 backup power for critical equipment.

Moving beyond single-scenario C&I applications, Risen Stack integrates dynamic control strategies and fast software and hardware iteration to provide real-time energy optimization. It comes with four built-in operation modes—Custom, Green Power, AI, and Remote Dispatch Mode—ensuring flexibility and maximizing performance across diverse energy use cases.

Redefining Product Performance Through Technological Innovation

Risen Stack has been engineered with a strong focus on safety, maintainability, and intelligent control, setting a new benchmark for modular & all-in-one ESS.

The system features 6-layer of battery protection and multiple PACK-level safety mechanisms, including active safety protocols, early warnings for abnormal cells, explosion venting, and fire suppression. This comprehensive approach ensures both system stability and user safety. The energy modules are rated IP65 and C4, providing strong protection against environmental factors and extending product lifespan.

Risen Stack features a fully modular design for quick deployment, flexible installation, and easy maintenance. The system supports 30-minute installation and allows for rapid replacement of individual modules to minimize downtime. As the world's first modular ESS offering an optional AC cooling, Risen Stack features a customizable thermal management system and it also provides natural cooling and forced-air cooling—allowing users to select the most suitable option based on environmental conditions and load requirements. With patented airflow design, thermal insulation, and cell heating, it maintains high efficiency and stable performance without derating, even in cold conditions.

Risen Stack integrates with the Risen Cloud platform for centralized monitoring and smart energy management. It allows users to remotely monitor system status and switch operation modes in real time. With an open protocol ecosystem, it is compatible with mainstream generation and energy consumption equipment, enabling seamless integration and coordinated control across devices.

A  Brand New Design Language

Risen Stack adopts a new design language, combining modern aesthetics with modern and minimalist form, which fits naturally into both commercial and residential environments. With a compact structure and flexible installation, it adapts easily to various locations—whether outdoors, in basements, on rooftops, or inside high-rise buildings—delivering reliable energy while enhancing the surrounding environment.

The launch of the Risen Stack Modular ESS represents Risen Energy's continued commitment to innovation in energy solutions. Staying true to the vision of "Redefine Business & Life," the Risen Stack series will keep advancing performance and expanding use cases across light-commercial and premium residential scenarios.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rB4txgJ1v4QPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681124/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681125/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681126/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-unveils-risen-stack--a-powerful-new-entry-in-modular-energy-storage-302448304.html

