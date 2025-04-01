ROBINT Unveils Next-Gen Robotics at Hannover Messe 2025, Strengthening Global Expansion

HANNOVER, Germany, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 31 to April 4, Robint is presenting its latest robotics innovations at Hannover Messe 2025, introducing two advanced solutions: Rhino Pro Cleaning Robot and Voyager Assistant Robot. These intelligent robots address critical challenges in industrial cleaning and smart mobility, enhancing efficiency, flexibility, and user experience. Alongside these product launches, Robint also signed "European Strategic Partnership Agreement", marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

Rhino Pro: Advanced Cleaning Automation for Complex Environments

Robint's latest Rhino Pro Cleaning Robot represents a major advancement in automated cleaning, featuring AI-powered navigation, real-time obstacle avoidance, and an optimized cleaning system. Equipped with scrubbing, sweeping, dusting, and vacuuming functions, it provides a highly efficient and adaptable solution for diverse cleaning needs. Compared to its predecessor, Rhino Pro boasts a newly integrated mobile water station, extending operational time and improving performance in environments where direct water supply modifications are impractical. Additionally, its modular design enables quick component replacement, minimizing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. The introduction of an ergonomic handle further improves usability, making manual operation more convenient when necessary. Rhino Pro is ideal for shopping malls, airports, hospitals, and industrial sites, where high standards of hygiene and efficiency are essential.

Voyager: Addressing Smart Mobility Challenges in an Aging Society

Voyager Assistant Robot is designed to support mobility in public transport hubs, commercial areas, and healthcare facilities. As Europe's aging population continues to grow—projected to reach 129.8 million people (29.5% of the total population) by 2050, according to Eurostat—there is an increasing demand for intelligent mobility solutions. Voyager responds to this challenge with high-precision autonomous navigation, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and an extended battery life, ensuring continuous operation in diverse environments. Its user-friendly interface supports multiple interaction modes, making it accessible for the elderly and individuals with mobility difficulties. Whether in airports, hospitals, nursing homes, or office buildings, Voyager enhances safety and convenience for users, improving their overall mobility experience.

Strengthening European Market Presence Through Strategic Partnerships

Beyond product innovations, Robint is also expanding its international footprint through key partnerships. During Hannover Messe 2025, Robint officially signed "European Strategic Partnership Agreement", witnessed by Dai Lian, Deputy General Manager of Zhongguancun Science City Company. This agreement underscores Robint's commitment to strengthening its presence in the European market and fostering further collaboration in industrial automation and smart mobility.

