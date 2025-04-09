RoboMarkets expands opportunities for retail clients: new stocks, ETFs, and enhanced trading conditions

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a leading regulated brokerage company, continues to expand its range of investment opportunities for its clients. The R StocksTrader platform has added new assets, including stocks from the US, Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and UCITS ETFs. This update includes over 1,160 new instruments, significantly expanding investment opportunities for traders and investors.

New trading instruments

R StocksTrader users can now access the following assets:

The newly added instruments cover a range of economic sectors, including finance, technology, healthcare, industrials, and consumer goods. Some of the most notable new assets include:

Additionally, key UCITS ETFs have been introduced, including:

Enhanced trading conditions

In addition to expanding the list of assets, RoboMarkets has also enhanced its trading conditions:

Expanded investment opportunities

Adding new instruments and enhanced trading conditions make RoboMarkets an even more attractive platform for retail investors. The Company remains committed to expanding client opportunities by offering access to leading global markets with competitive trading conditions.

For more information, visit the RoboMarkets website.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

Media contact:info@robomarkets.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659037/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire