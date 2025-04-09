circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:25
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

RoboMarkets expands opportunities for retail clients: new stocks, ETFs, and enhanced trading conditions

09 aprile 2025 | 11.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a leading regulated brokerage company, continues to expand its range of investment opportunities for its clients. The R StocksTrader platform has added new assets, including stocks from the US, Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and UCITS ETFs. This update includes over 1,160 new instruments, significantly expanding investment opportunities for traders and investors.

New trading instruments

R StocksTrader users can now access the following assets:

The newly added instruments cover a range of economic sectors, including finance, technology, healthcare, industrials, and consumer goods. Some of the most notable new assets include:

Additionally, key UCITS ETFs have been introduced, including:

Enhanced trading conditions

In addition to expanding the list of assets, RoboMarkets has also enhanced its trading conditions:

Expanded investment opportunities

Adding new instruments and enhanced trading conditions make RoboMarkets an even more attractive platform for retail investors. The Company remains committed to expanding client opportunities by offering access to leading global markets with competitive trading conditions.

For more information, visit the RoboMarkets website.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

Media contact:info@robomarkets.de

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659037/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robomarkets-expands-opportunities-for-retail-clients-new-stocks-etfs-and-enhanced-trading-conditions-302424379.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza