Rokid Launches AIUI Studio Globally at IFA Berlin 2026, Making AI Glasses Creation More Accessible for Everyone

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, announced the global launch of AIUI Studio, an all-in-one agentic AI development platform for Rokid's AI glasses, at IFA Berlin 2026.

Rokid AIUI Studio: the spatial AI development platform for everyone

AIUI Studio allows developers to quickly create and publish spatial AI applications for Rokid AI Glasses. By integrating the AIUI Skills Library framework and the AIUI Code assistance, AIUI Studio helps developers take full advantage of Rokid's hardware, optimizing their creations by lowering latency, memory use, and power consumption.

Developers can access AIUI Studio directly through their web browsers. Its lightweight AI-native workflow spans design through publishing, while built-in hardware simulation lets developers create and test applications without owning a physical pair.

More than a sum of its parts, AIUI Studio lets everyone's creativity flourish with minimal barriers. Users can dictate their ideas in plain language and let AIUI Studio build the app for them–no coding experience needed.

"An open AI ecosystem should give people more than access to models and applications. It should also give them the ability to create around their own ideas and needs," said Ben Liu, Head of Global Communications and Brand at Rokid. "With AIUI Studio, we're lowering that barrier and helping more people turn ideas into working smart glasses agents."

Rokid's global developer community has grown to over 35,000 registered developers with more than 500 agents available through the Rokid Agent Store.

Rokid AIUI Studio is now available globally.

New Ways to Shop in Europe

Rokid has launched a new dedicated UK website, expanding its digital presence across Europe. Rokid's innovations are now also available through Krys's physical retail store in Paris, Selfridges Tech Bar in the UK, and Coolblue across Germany and the Benelux region. These new channels create more opportunities for consumers to experience Rokid's technology firsthand.

See Rokid's new UK website here at gb.rokid.com

Rokid's Showcase at IFA 2026

At IFA 2026, Rokid received the Wareable Top Pick Award, Netzwelt Innovation Award, and PC Pro Best of IFA. Rokid was also invited by IFA organizers to host accessibility tours for visually impaired visitors, welcoming four groups totaling more than 60 participants. With its object and environment recognition feature, Rokid Glasses help people living with visual impairments stay aware of their surroundings, increasing their autonomy.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

For more information, visit global.rokid.com

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