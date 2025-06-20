Safety Under Pressure: Chery Battery Faces Indonesian Ocean for 53+Hours - Still Running

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, Chery commenced the second stage of its Global Safety Challenge in Jakarta, Indonesia, focusing on the "extreme humidity" scenario within its six-dimensional safety evaluation system (heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high-speed, and rough terrain). This rigorous test validated the moisture and corrosion resistance of the "Guardian Battery" in Chery Super Hybrid (CSH). Mr. Heri Prabowo, Head of the Sub-Directorate of Motor Vehicle Type Testing, Ministry of Transportation, and Mr. Christian Andersen, Notary, along with representatives from 80 leading media outlets and industry KOLs, attended the event to witness the battery's performance after 53 hours and 51 minutes of continuous saltwater soaking—demonstrating zero leakage, zero short circuit, and no signs of thermal runaway. The battery maintained structural integrity and passed all technical validations for electrical insulation. Once installed in the vehicle, it started successfully on the first attempt and delivered stable power throughout the road test, completing the rigorous challenge with zero anomalies.

CSH's "Guardian Battery" features IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof certification, an ultra-fast 2ms power cut-off response, an ultra-wide operating temperature range from -35°C to 60°C, and a 24/7 real-time health monitoring system—delivering comprehensive battery safety backed by advanced intelligent technologies. On the passive protection front, TIGGO8 CSH is equipped with a high-strength steel underbody shield with a tensile strength of 780 MPa, significantly enhancing the vehicle's overall safety performance.

At the event, TIGGO8 CSH's spacious "5+2" seating layout and V2L ecosystem drew significant attention from guests. With the third-row seats folding flat at the touch of a button, the class-leading 1,930L trunk, paired with 36 storage compartments and a powerful 3.3 kW V2L system, TIGGO8 CSH provides a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for the whole family on every journey.

Committed to safety excellence, Chery continuously elevates technological innovation with user-centric engineering, benchmarking against industry leaders like Volvo through rigorous global safety challenges. As the second stage in Chery's global safety challenge, the Indonesian battery safety test in extreme humidity further validated the brand's safety technology. Looking ahead, Chery will conduct a rigorous underbody scraping test in the Mexican market to further evaluate the safety performance of CSH—highlighting Chery's commitment to delivering safer and more reliable mobility solutions to global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715360/1.jpg

