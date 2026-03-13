Saga Prefecture Highlights Events and Openings in 2026

SAGA, Japan, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saga Prefectural Government, southwestern Japan, will host a wide range of events and openings in 2026 with media support available for international journalists and media organizations.

Eventful new openings, a global environmental initiative, and international sporting events will take place alongside festivals and fairs steeped in tradition, revealing the Saga spirit, which continues to have a profound influence on Japan.

Support for media coverage of these events and other developments, including interpretation services and coordination of interviews and site visits, will be available. The region, on the island of Kyushu, is accessible within one hour from Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

2026 Highlighted Events and Openings:

Snow Peak Grounds Yoshinogari opens, March 18

The Prefectural Government and Snow Peak Inc. open Snow Peak Grounds Yoshinogari, an interactive complex at Yoshinogari Historical Park, on March 18. On-site cottages and cabins, inspired by period architecture, and one of Kyushu's largest camping fields open for stays from April 18.

Arita Ceramic Fair, April 29-May 5

The largest ceramics fair in Arita attracts around 1.2 million visitors to the town, considered the birthplace of Japan's porcelain industry.

World Ocean Plastic Planning Center opens, June 7

The Prefectural Government opens the World Ocean Plastic Planning Center--the world's first hub aimed at tackling global marine plastic pollution through regional initiatives. The center offers hands-on experiences and exhibits focused on upcycling marine plastics, and houses a cafe and shop.

Mynavi Tour de Kyushu 2026 makes Saga debut, October 10

The annual stage road race, the Tour de Kyushu, comes to Saga for the first time in 2026. Officially recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the tour will bring cyclists from the world's top road racing teams to Karatsu.

2026 Saga International Balloon Fiesta, October 30-November 3

Asia's largest sky sports event brings hot air balloon competitions and festivities to Saga each autumn. The 2025 event saw 124 pilots from 20 countries and regions participate in front of over 800,000 visitors.

Karatsu Kunchi, November 2-November 4

The Karatsu Shrine Autumn Grand Festival, Karatsu Kunchi, is one of Japan's UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage-listed float festivals. Karatsu Kunchi's floats are considered some of the largest works of dry lacquer craftsmanship in the world.

