circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 18:09
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Unveils World's First MLCC for LiDAR Applications

05 febbraio 2025 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Development of MLCC for LiDAR, a Key Device in Autonomous Driving

Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Actively Respond to Growing Markets through Core Material Technology and Manufacturing Know-hows

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics unveils on February 5th that world's highest voltage and ultra-small MLCC in a 1005 size for Autonomous driving (CL05Y225KP66PN). 

The newly developed MLCC has a capacity of 2.2uF (microfarads) and operates at a high voltage of 10V, with dimensions of 1005 size (1.0 mm wide and 0.5 mm long). This high voltage is approximately 60% higher than the previous standard of 6.3V, making it the world's first qualified AEC-Q200, which is a critical reliability standard for automotive products in this specification.

This product providing suitable performance in LiDAR systems, which are one of the key devices for autonomous driving.

And our new product (CL05Y225KP66PN) is the first 10 voltage, 2.2uF MLCC capacitor available in 1005 size, the most suitable capacitor to support stable power supply and accurate signal transmission in various Automotive applications. 

Generally, it is difficult for MLCCs to satisfy both voltage and capacitance characteristics simultaneously. To achieve high voltage, the dielectric used for storing electricity must be made thicker, which reduces the number of internal dielectric layers that can be stacked, making it difficult to increase capacitance. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed proprietary additives and a new manufacturing method that minimizes empty spaces within the dielectric, allowing stable operation even at high voltages.

Additionally, the newly developed MLCC has qualified AEC-Q200, the world's first for a 2.2uF capacity and 10V high voltage in a 1005 size. This makes it suitable for various applications, including ADAS, body, chassis, and infotainment systems.

Executive Vice President Choi Jeremy, Head of Samsung Electro-Mechanics' Component Solution Unit, stated, "The demand for high-performance and high-reliability MLCCs is increasing due to the electrification of vehicles," adding, "We will strengthen our competitive edge in differentiated technology by securing key technologies in materials, equipment, and manufacturing processes for MLCCs, and actively respond to growth markets focusing on high-value products."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611311/Samsung_Electro_Mechanics_Unveils_World_s_First_MLCC_for_LiDAR_Applications.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-electro-mechanics-unveils-worlds-first-mlcc-for-lidar-applications-302366335.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Almasri, Nordio su richiesta Cpi: "Non sono passacarte"
News to go
Nissan-Honda, fusione tra colossi a rischio
News to go
Traffico illecito di rifiuti, arrestati imprenditori a Napoli
News to go
Ecco come cambia il paniere Istat
News to go
Almasri, verso informativa Piantedosi e Nordio alle Camere
Gravina rieletto presidente Figc, Marotta: "Bene così"
Aggredisce un ragazzo che indossa kippah, arrestato dalla Digos - Video
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan Mallardo: 25 arresti
News to go
Terra dei Fuochi, Strasburgo condanna l'Italia: "Non ha agito su rifiuti tossici"
News to go
Concorsi scuola 2025, calendario delle prove scritte per docenti
News to go
Bonus tinteggiatura 2025, quali lavori sono detraibili
News to go
Medio Oriente, raid Israele in Libano: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza