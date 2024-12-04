Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:40
SANY at bauma CHINA 2024: Pioneering New Quality Development

04 dicembre 2024 | 05.29
SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bauma CHINA 2024 is in full swing at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, bringing together over 3,500 exhibitors worldwide. Under the theme "Leading the Industry with New Quality Development," SANY showcases its commitment to innovation and global leadership with an impressive display of 68 advanced machines and 73 in-house developed parts.

A Commitment to Global and Sustainable Growth

"As a leading construction equipment manufacturer in China, SANY is dedicated to driving new quality development," stated Mr. Yu Hongfu, President of SANY Heavy Industry, during the opening ceremony. "This mission represents both a responsibility and an opportunity for future growth."

SANY's globalization strategy is prominently reflected at the event, with over half of the showcased equipment already achieving significant success in international markets. In parallel, SANY's dedication to sustainability and smart technologies takes center stage, aligning with the company's green development philosophy.

Innovations in Smart and Green Technology

A key highlight of SANY's exhibition is the unmanned concept excavator E-MOVE. This fully electric machine, featuring a pure-electric design from power source to actuator, reduces energy loss by an impressive 78%. Other cutting-edge solutions on display include intelligent mining systems, smart logic technologies, and automated clusters for pavers and commercial vehicles.

In the New Energy Zone, SANY showcases 31 new products that represent the future of energy in construction. These innovations span multiple energy supply modes, including charging, battery swapping, plug-in systems, and hydrogen technology.

A Milestone in Manufacturing Excellence

The event also marks the unveiling of several new products, including the SY200C-S, SY205C-S, and SY215-S excavators; scissor aerial work platforms SPS1932AC and SPS1414HA-G (Li); self-propelled telescopic booms SPA20AC-G (Li); and self-propelled articulated booms SPT26AC-Li. Notably, SANY celebrated the delivery of its 200,000th medium excavator—a testament to its enduring leadership in the industry.

With its innovative product lineup, focus on smart technologies and commitment to sustainability, SANY demonstrates its readiness to shape the future of construction at bauma CHINA 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573070/SANY_bauma_CHINA_2024_Pioneering_New_Quality_Development.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-at-bauma-china-2024-pioneering-new-quality-development-302321927.html

