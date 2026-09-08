SATELLAI Deepens Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI, an AI-powered pet wellbeing company building technology to help people better understand and care for their pets, today highlighted its expanded collaboration with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation at IFA 2026. The collaboration brings together three complementary technology layers: SATELLAI's AI-powered pet intelligence, Deutsche Telekom IoT's global connectivity capabilities, and Swift Navigation's advanced positioning technology.

Together, these capabilities support SATELLAI's efforts to deliver reliable, connected pet experiences as the company expands into international markets.

Strategic Collaboration for Connected Pet Intelligence

SATELLAI highlighted the collaboration during a featured keynote at an exclusive networking and showcase event hosted by Deutsche Telekom IoT. The presentation explored how connectivity and positioning infrastructure can support the next generation of connected pet intelligence and enable SATELLAI to scale its products across markets.

"This collaboration is about bringing together complementary layers of technology," said David Teaster, Product Marketing Director at SATELLAI. "SATELLAI brings the intelligence layer: understanding pets through AI, data, and wearable technology. Deutsche Telekom IoT brings the connectivity layer: reliable global IoT infrastructure and international network capabilities. Swift Navigation contributes advanced positioning capabilities. Together, these technologies provide an important foundation for scalable connected pet experiences worldwide."

Advancing Location and Safety

Reliable location data is a fundamental part of connected pet safety. Through collaboration with Swift Navigation, SATELLAI is advancing the positioning capabilities behind its connected pet devices, supporting more reliable location experiences and GPS-based features such as virtual boundaries, route history and escape alerts.

At the same time, Deutsche Telekom IoT provides connectivity capabilities that help SATELLAI maintain communication between connected pet devices and its cloud-based services across international markets.

These capabilities are particularly important as SATELLAI brings together location, activity and behavioral data through its connected dog products. Data generated by wearables can contribute to the broader SATELLAI Sense AI experience, which is designed to help pet parents understand behavioral patterns and recognize meaningful changes over time.

Supporting SATELLAI's Global Expansion

As SATELLAI expands its connected pet products internationally, global connectivity becomes an important part of the overall user experience. Working with Deutsche Telekom IoT enables SATELLAI to explore a more scalable approach to international IoT connectivity, helping reduce the complexity of supporting connected products across different markets.

For SATELLAI, connectivity and positioning are more than technical specifications. They form part of the infrastructure that allows pet intelligence to work continuously in the real world—connecting the data generated by pets with the AI systems designed to interpret it.

The collaboration with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation reflects SATELLAI's broader ambition to build a globally connected Pet Intelligence platform, combining AI, smart wearables, sensors, positioning and connectivity to help people better understand and care for their pets.

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI is an AI-powered pet wellbeing company building technology to help people better understand and care for their pets. Founded by pet lovers, including different members of the founding team whose experiences with beloved pets helped shape the company's mission, SATELLAI began with a simple goal: to help pets stay safe and give pet parents greater peace of mind.

Today, SATELLAI is moving beyond traditional pet tracking to build Pet Intelligence, combining AI, smart wearables, sensors, positioning and connectivity to turn everyday pet data into meaningful insights about behavior, activity and wellbeing.

Because knowing where your pet is is only the beginning.

For more information, visit satellai.com.

Contact:SATELLAI Marketing Teammarketing@satellai.com

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