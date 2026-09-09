SATELLAI Unveils Next Generation of AI-Powered Pet Intelligence at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI, an AI-powered pet wellbeing company, today unveiled the next generation of SATELLAI Sense AI and introduced new connected pet wearables at IFA 2026. Moving beyond traditional pet tracking, SATELLAI is developing technology to help pet parents better understand their pets' behavior, routines, activity and wellbeing. At the center of this evolution is SATELLAI Sense AI, which interprets pet data and translates behavioral patterns and changes into natural-language insights.

SATELLAI has been honored with the Best of IFA awards presented by Germany's leading technology media outlets, PCWelt and ComputerBild. SATELLAI's AI-first approach received recognition at CES 2026, where the company was named a "Best of CES 2026" winner by CNET in the Pet Tech category. At IFA 2026, SATELLAI is taking that vision further with new AI experiences, connected pet wearables and collaborations designed to bring pet intelligence to global markets. The company also introduced its first smart wearable for cats, the SATELLAI Cat Tag, and showcased the SATELLAI Tracker Ultra, a satellite-connected dog wearable designed for off-grid environments. SATELLAI also highlighted collaborations with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation, bringing together pet technology, global connectivity and advanced positioning.

SATELLAI Sense AI — From Tracking to Understanding

Traditional pet tracking has focused primarily on location and activity. SATELLAI is building toward a different experience: using AI to help interpret what those signals may mean. SATELLAI Sense AI combines pet data, user-provided information and breed-related context to establish behavioral baselines and surface meaningful changes over time. Rather than simply presenting metrics, the system translates patterns into natural-language insights, making it easier for pet parents to understand their pets and recognize changes early.

New Sense AI experiences, coming first to the SATELLAI Cat Tag, include Pet Personality Portraits, which use behavioral patterns and owner-provided information to help reveal a pet's characteristics and preferences; Pet Diary, which transforms daily activity data into a narrative account of a pet's day; and Virtual Pet Nanny, an ambient AI experience designed to highlight unusual changes in habits or activity.

"Smart sensors give us data, but AI gives that data context," said Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. "We believe the next generation of pet technology will not simply tell people where their pets are or how much they move. It will help them understand patterns, changes and behaviors that are difficult to see in everyday life."

SATELLAI Sense AI is designed to provide insights and support awareness of changes in pet behavior and wellbeing; it is not intended to diagnose medical conditions.

Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation — Pet Intelligence Meets Global Connectivity

A key focus at IFA is SATELLAI's collaboration with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Swift Navigation, bringing together pet intelligence, global connectivity and advanced positioning. Through its collaboration with Deutsche Telekom IoT, SATELLAI is exploring how global IoT connectivity can support international expansion and the next generation of connected pet products. Working with Swift Navigation, SATELLAI is advancing positioning capabilities for connected pet devices, helping improve the reliability of location data.

Together, these collaborations support SATELLAI's broader ambition to move beyond individual tracking products toward a globally connected pet intelligence experience, particularly across its connected dog products that combine location, activity and behavioral data.

SATELLAI Cat Tag — A New Generation of Connected Cat Care

Also unveiled at IFA was the SATELLAI Cat Tag, the company's first wearable designed specifically for cats. Weighing approximately 4 grams, the compact device is designed for indoor cats and focuses on activity and behavioral monitoring. It connects via Bluetooth and attaches to a breakaway collar, supporting the safety and mobility requirements of cats that frequently move through narrow spaces.

The SATELLAI Cat Tag provides data that SATELLAI Sense AI can use to build an understanding of a cat's routines, activity patterns and behavioral changes. SATELLAI also previewed the SATELLAI Cat Tag Pro, an upcoming version designed to add LTE connectivity and GPS capabilities for cats that spend time outdoors. Both products are planned for launch by the end of 2026 in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

SATELLAI Tracker Ultra — Connected Beyond Cellular Coverage

Equipped with a Qualcomm 9205S modem and supported by Skylo's satellite network, the harness-mounted SATELLAI Tracker Ultra combines GPS positioning with direct satellite connectivity, allowing location information to be transmitted beyond terrestrial cellular network coverage.

Satellite connectivity adds another layer to SATELLAI's approach to pet safety, helping keep pets connected in more demanding environments while creating opportunities for richer data and future AI-powered pet intelligence experiences.

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI is an AI-powered pet wellbeing company building technology to help people better understand and care for their pets. Founded by pet lovers, including different members of the founding team whose experiences with beloved pets helped shape the company's mission, SATELLAI began with a simple goal: to help pets stay safe and give pet parents greater peace of mind. Today, SATELLAI is moving beyond traditional pet tracking to build Pet Intelligence, combining AI, smart wearables, sensors, positioning and connectivity to turn everyday pet data into meaningful insights about behavior, activity and wellbeing.

Because knowing where your pet is is only the beginning.

For more information, visit satellai.com.

Contact:SATELLAI Marketing Teammarketing@satellai.com

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