Scale Hits New High: HNC 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Driving a New Wave of Health Industry Upgrades

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the "Healthplex Expo 2025, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2025" (HNC 2025) was successfully held from June 24 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The HNC 2025 once again achieved a historic breakthrough in scale, winning high praise from all participants. Held concurrently with Hi & Fi Asia-China and ProPak China & FoodPack China, the HNC built a business platform integrating the entire industry chain from upstream ingredient supply to end-product distribution. The total exhibition area exceeded 200,000 sqm, bringing together more than 2,500exhibitors from around the world. Meanwhile, 93,080 professional buyers from 137 countries and regions attended the shows for business exchange and negotiation — a year-on-year increase of 21.2% — fully showcasing the latest achievements and future directions of the health industry, and highlighting its tremendous vitality and boundless potential.

The HNC aggregates global resources and builds an industry ecosystem for collaborative development, gathering leading enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions, including China, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Spain, Norway, etc. Both international and domestic exhibitors displayed a diverse range of products and solutions spanning nutritional and health supplements, imported dietary supplements, traditional tonic foods, health foods and beverages, anti-aging beauty products, emotional healing solutions, weight management products, healthcare devices and equipment, third-party services, etc.

Staying true to its innovative spirit, the HNC spotlighted trending topics such as sports nutrition, aromatherapy, health foods and beverages, and the medicine and food homology, and curated several themed zones combining product showcases, competitions, and immersive experiences. As an industry hub for insights and exchange, HNC 2025 hosted more than50 high-caliber industry events, covering industry forums, product launches, international brand exchanges, interactive experiences, targeted business matchmaking sessions, etc.

Looking ahead, the two upcoming editions for HNC will be the "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2025" (December 16 to 18, Shenzhen) and the "Healthplex Expo 2026, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2026" (June 15 to 17, Shanghai). HNC looks forward to reuniting with global industry colleagues to share the grand occasions, and to jointly writing a more brilliant chapter for the health and nutrition industry.

CONTACT US SINOEXPO INFORMA MARKETSEmail: carol.liu@imsinoexpo.com www.hncexpo.com/en/

