Seegene Launches STAgora™, a New Platform for Infectious Disease Analytics

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics (MDx) solutions, announced today the launch of STAgora™, a next-generation platform for infectious disease analytics. Designed as a real-time infectious disease intelligence system, the platform combines diagnostic data with advanced statistical modeling and aims to redefine how the world detects, tracks, and responds to outbreaks.

STAgora™ provides real-time global visualization of infectious disease trends at the municipal, national, and continental levels, based on actual diagnostic test results. The platform delivers healthcare professionals immediate, structured diagnostic reports and statistical analyses in clear, actionable formats. These are supported by customizable dashboards and real-time alert functions.

In addition to tracking individual cases, STAgora™ enables users to monitor outbreaks across selected regions, both local and international. This capability provides real-time visibility into disease spread, enhancing situational awareness and supporting timely, data-driven public health responses. By equipping national and global health authorities with real-time epidemiological insight, the platform is expected to strengthen decision-making and support the development of effective response strategies to mitigate large-scale infectious disease outbreaks.

With more than 40 built-in statistical tools, STAgora™ enables early detection of abnormal pathogen patterns and supports predictive modeling for seasonal trends and emerging outbreaks. These tools include modules for tracking individual infections, analyzing symptom-based co-infections and calculating real-time infection rate trends. Together, they help transform static data into forward-looking intelligence that guides proactive interventions.

Unlike traditional outbreak monitoring systems that rely on retrospective data, STAgora™ performs real-time analysis of PCR-derived diagnostics. This allows for immediate visibility into pathogen spread and, through AI-based algorithms, the forecasting of potential future outbreaks.

"The key differentiator of STAgora™ is its unique architecture, which aggregates real-time diagnostic data from around the world into a unified analysis platform," said Young-Seag Baeg, head of strategic planning at Seegene.

When paired with Seegene's proprietary syndromic quantitative PCR technology, STAgora™ offers expanded visibility into both single-pathogen infections and simultaneous multi-pathogen co-infections. This comprehensive diagnostic insight empowers clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions at the point of care.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw firsthand how crucial accurate and timely interpretation of diagnostic data was in shaping public health policies and clinical outcomes," said Daniel Shin, executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer at Seegene. "Now, as we confront increasingly complex threats such as antimicrobial resistance, viral mutations and co-infections, the ability to deliver actionable insights from diagnostic data is becoming a cornerstone of clinical innovation and a vital pillar of global health security."

Seegene will officially debut STAgora™ at the 2025 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) annual meeting, taking place July 27 to 31 in Chicago, USA. The event will highlight key capabilities of the platform, including its integration with CURECA™, Seegene's fully automated, unmanned PCR system. ADLM 2025 will also serve as a launchpad for Seegene to explore global collaboration and partnerships with healthcare leaders and clients.

With the launch of STAgora™, Seegene aims to lay the foundation for a smarter, faster and more connected global health defense system. By combining real-time molecular diagnostics, AI-driven analytics and global data integration, STAgora™ represents a strategic step toward building an intelligent public health infrastructure capable of responding proactively to emerging threats. The company envisions the platform as a core pillar of the global infectious disease response framework, marking a new step toward enhanced diagnostic insight and preparedness.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar signs and symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

About CURECA™

CURECA™(Continuous, Unlimited, Random-access, Expandable, and Customizable Automation) is a fully automated and modular PCR system that eliminates manual processes and enables continuous, real-time testing. It is a unified platform designed to operate continuously, 24 hours a day, with no human intervention. The very core feature is CPS which is the first part of CURECA™, the world's first automated pre-treatment system capable of handling a full spectrum of specimen types, including blood, stool, sputum, and urine. Designed to support both centralized and decentralized labs, CURECA offers scalable automation and flexible adoption—making it especially valuable in settings with limited space or personnel.

