Seven in ten voters want dog racing subsidies to end in Ireland

New poll shows the welfare of greyhounds is a public concern ahead of General Election

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of Irish voters are opposed to greyhound racing subsidies, according to a new survey by Norstat. The figures have been released following the approval of €19.8 million in greyhound subsidies for Budget 2025, and weeks before the General Election. The Norstat survey of 1,000 likely Irish voters was conducted from October 3rd to October 21st.

"This is the first in depth voter survey ever conducted on dog racing in Ireland, and confirms that greyhound racing no longer has the support of the public," said Patrick Baga, Advocacy and Research Director of GREY2K USA Worldwide.

Specific findings include:

"This is an opportunity for candidates and political parties to be on the right side of an issue voters care about," said Baga. "The Irish electorate does not want an economy built on cruelty to dogs."

Ireland has fifteen operational dog tracks. Figures provided by Greyhound Racing Ireland reveal that deaths at greyhound tracks increased by 60% in the first half of 2024, and that nearly 3,000 greyhounds born in 2021 are now dead or missing.

