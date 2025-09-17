circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Sharing Wisdom of World Rivers Civilization, 2025 Yangtze River Civilization Forum Opens

17 settembre 2025 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

On September 17, the 2025 Yangtze River Civilization Forum was successfully convened in Chongqing. Centered around the theme "Bridging Rivers and Seas, Sharing Wisdom of Civilizations," the forum gathered renowned experts and scholars from both China and abroad. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions focusing on the preservation and inheritance of Yangtze River civilization, high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and mutual learning among the world's major river civilizations. The forum served as a platform to inspire new ideas, consolidate actionable solutions, and promote joint efforts in cultural heritage protection and sustainable development.

During the main forum session, eight experts delivered insightful speeches addressing key topics including the transition from industrial to ecological civilization driven by new quality productive forces, the historical brilliance of the Yangtze River civilization, and the impact of civilizational exchanges on early forms of statehood. The speakers emphasized cultural continuity, enhanced dialogue between civilizations, and explored pathways to boost high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and increase exchanges among global river civilizations.

A rich lineup of side events was organized alongside the main forum, including the 2025 Longgupo Site Academic Seminar, the World Great Rivers Concert, an intangible cultural heritage exchange and exhibition from the Yangtze River Basin, the special exhibition "From Dunhuang to Dazu," a dazzling drone performance titled "New Rhythm of Chongqing," and a series of cultural exploration activities along the Yangtze River.

Chongqing launched the first Yangtze River Civilization Forum in 2023. The following year, with the approval of the central government, the forum was elevated to a permanent provincial-ministerial level event, becoming the only forum of its kind dedicated to civilizations and cultures of the Yangtze River Basin. The first two sessions attracted over 200 experts from leading academic and cultural institutions across the nation. Many of the proposed measures concerning the Yangtze River National Cultural Park construction and cultural productions have been translated into concrete policies.

Building on the success of its previous sessions, the forum has grown into a high-level academic event with national influence, marked by "central-local coordination and regional collaboration." This year's edition is further distinguished by its international expansion, high-caliber participants, and a more diverse array of activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775273/Caption_The_Scholars_China_French_Egypt_UK_Brazil_Pakistan_delivered.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharing-wisdom-of-world-rivers-civilization-2025-yangtze-river-civilization-forum-opens-302559026.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, famiglie ostaggi in protesta contro operazione Gaza City
News to go
Debito pubblico in calo a luglio, cosa dice Bankitalia
News to go
Draghi: "L'Europa si trova in una situazione difficile"
News to go
Meloni: "Senza informazione libera non c'è vera democrazia"
News to go
Scuola, si torna tra i banchi
News to go
Influenza, la vaccinazione non decolla: i dati
Elly Schlein a Giorgia Meloni. "Alimenta clima incandescente, irresponsabile" - Video
Gentiloni a Ventotene: "Toccherà all'Europa essere il baluardo della democrazia"
Tajani e Gasparri, sfida a racchettoni in spiaggia con l'eurodeputata Ppe Kircher - Video
"Lo abbiamo preso", Trump e l'annuncio sul killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
'Bella Ciao' sui proiettili del killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
News to go
Trump: "Droni russi in Polonia forse un errore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza