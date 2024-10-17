SINBON Hosts Free Webinar on Accelerating Industrial IoT with Hybrid Single Pair Ethernet

November 14 webinar to explore topics such as:

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON, a Taiwan-based electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, is announcing it will hold a free webinar on the new hybrid single pair ethernet (SPE) technology. With higher power delivery and data transmission speeds, the technology has the potential to significantly accelerate industrial IoT.

Webinar Info:

Elevating Industrial Connectivity: Hybrid Single Pair EthernetTime: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:30AM Central European Summer Time (UTC +02:00)Visitors to Electronica 2024 (Munich, Germany, Nov. 12-15) can view the webinar live at SINBON's booth (#241, Hall A2)

Moving industrial IoT forward with hybrid SPE

SPE combines data transmission and power delivery into a single cable, and the new hybrid SPE technology includes within the cable an extra pair of power pins for delivering greater power. By eliminating the need for separate cables for electricity and data flows, hybrid SPE offers several advantages:

The webinar will explore how these benefits of hybrid SPE advance smart manufacturing and industrial IoT.

Incorporating hybrid SPE into SINBON's customized solutions

With a reputation for a high degree of customer centricity, customization, and innovation, SINBON is now incorporating hybrid SPE technology into its tailored solutions, across cable design, modularized connector design, and other features. The company will combine hybrid SPE with its flexible manufacturing capabilities, design optimization, and rapid response to ensure long-term customer success while advancing industrial IoT capabilities worldwide.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States.

