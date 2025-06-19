SINEXCEL and Partners Launch Urban-Scale Virtual Power Plant Ecosystem Initiative at SNEC 2025

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) joined hands with industry partners Schneider Electric, Enjoyelec, SZ GISCADA, Cunhui New Energy, and GOOD ENERGY during SNEC 2025 to jointly launch an Urban-Scale Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Ecosystem Initiative. The initiative aims to deepen the integration of smart energy networks, foster scenario-based innovation, establish industry benchmarks, and build large-scale, urban-scale ecosystems that promote energy efficiency, intelligent consumption, and zero-carbon transformation.

At the event, SINEXCEL also unveiled its Smart Energy Management Platform and Urban-Scale VPP Solution. Co-developed with ecosystem partners, the debut solution presents a comprehensive architecture combining software and hardware. Leveraging IoT, cloud computing, big data, and AI, the platform serves as a center across the entire energy chain—generation, transmission, distribution, storage, and consumption—turning invisible energy flows into measurable, optimizable insights.

Based on this foundation, SINEXCEL empowers partners with a next-generation VPP solution that tackles the core challenges of traditional VPPs—such as high costs, limited revenue channels, policy constraints, and low dispatch precision. Guided by the principle of "open aggregation and shared value," the solution aggregates a wide range of distributed energy resources—including wind and solar power stations, energy storage, microgrids, flexible loads, and EV charging facilities—into a unified dispatch platform, enabling coordinated participation in electricity markets and demand response.

Since the establishment of the SINEXCEL Smart Energy Research Institute, the company has taken the lead in building an open, collaborative, and forward-looking innovation ecosystem. Its guiding values of openness, co-creation, and shared talent development have already attracted a growing number of partners dedicated to reshaping the energy future.

Moving forward, SINEXCEL will continue to advance smart energy innovation by strengthening ecosystem collaboration and accelerating the transition to safe, efficient, and zero-carbon urban energy systems.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

