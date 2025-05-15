SK chemicals Signs MOU with Malaysia's Leading Kitchenware Manufacturer LH Plus - "Accelerates Expansion into Southeast Asian Market with Sustainable Materials"

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals has partnered with Malaysia's leading company to expand its presence in the kitchenware materials market.

SK chemicals (CEO and President: Ahn Jae-hyun) announces that it has signed an MOU with Malaysia's kitchenware manufacturer LH Plus (LH PLUS Sdn. Bhd.), to supply copolyester and circular recycled plastic materials.

LH Plus, based in Malaysia, is a manufacturer of plastic kitchenware, selling approximately 6 million products annually, including food and beverage containers. It is the number one company in Malaysia in terms of production and sales volume in the kitchenware sector and supplies various products to renowned global brands.

Under the MOU, SK chemicals will supply LH Plus with up to 2,000 tons of ECOZEN—a copolyester containing biomass—and SKYPET CR—a circular recycled PET made from waste plastics—by 2027. The 2,000 tons of raw materials can produce approximately 100 million 1-liter water bottles. The two companies will also collaborate on developing new kitchenware products using ECOZEN and SKYPET CR materials and expanding their reach among global brands.

ECOZEN is a high-performance material known for its glass-like transparency, making it ideal for food containers where visibility is essential. It is free of bisphenol A (BPA), an environmental hormone, making it a safe and reliable choice for cookware and kitchenware.

SKYPET CR, produced using advanced depolymerization technology, breaks down waste plastics at the molecular level and transforms them into raw materials, ensuring the same quality and properties as petroleum-based PET. Unlike mechanically recycled plastics, which are typically used in textiles and furniture, SKYPET CR can be used for a wide range of products that traditionally rely on petroleum-based PET, including food and beverage containers and tableware. It also addresses consumer concerns regarding hygiene and safety.

Callum Chen, CEO of LH Plus, stated, "SK chemicals offers a diverse product portfolio, ranging from high-heat-resistant, transparent copolyesters to circular recycled plastic materials." He added, "This MOU will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable kitchenware solutions, including recycled and bio-based materials."

Kim Eung-soo, Head of the Green Materials Business Division at SK chemicals, stated, "The adoption of eco-friendly plastic materials, including recycled plastics, is steadily increasing across the Asia-Pacific kitchenware market." He added, "By partnering with LH Plus, we aim to deliver optimized solutions from materials to finished products and accelerate our expansion in the kitchenware market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687187/Kim_Eung_Soo__third_left__Head_Green_Materials_Business_Division_SK.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire