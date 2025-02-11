StorPool: First Software-Defined Primary Storage Vendor to Offer Disaster Recovery Engine for KVM-based Clouds

NEW CASTLE, Del., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StorPool Storage, leaders in next-generation primary data storage software solutions, today introduced the first-ever Disaster Recovery Engine for KVM-based cloud infrastructure that empowers IT service providers and enterprises to recover virtual machines in minutes whenever disaster strikes.

A first-of-its-kind solution, the StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine (DRE) simplifies the configuration and execution of disaster recovery (DR) services for virtual machines (VM) in cloud infrastructure built using the Linux KVM hypervisor and the StorPool Storage platform. The StorPool DRE can protect environments with tens to thousands of VMs. It simplifies disaster recovery scenarios like 1:1, many to 1, many to many, and delivers industry-leading recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) of virtual machines in disaster scenarios, to ensure uninterrupted business operations.

This new capability makes StorPool Storage the first-ever software-defined primary data storage platform with built-in DR capabilities for KVM-based clouds. StorPool's Disaster Recovery Engine helps companies minimize data-at-risk and downtime, while automating VM failover and failback in disaster scenarios. This eliminates the need for customers to use a myriad of products from different vendors to perform backup and DR for business continuity purposes.

Until now, functionality like this has been available in other ecosystems (e.g. VMware by Broadcom), but implementing it for KVM-based clouds has been too complicated and costly, limiting the adoption of the KVM hypervisor. StorPool Storage is fully integrated with the most widely used KVM Cloud Management Platforms - CloudStack, OpenNebula, OpenStack, and Proxmox.

"StorPool's Disaster Recovery (DR) Engine has become a pivotal component of RapidCompute's offerings, enabling us to integrate advanced DRaaS capabilities into our KVM-based OpenStack cloud platform. StorPool's ability to consistently meet stringent RPO and RTO objectives ensures the protection and rapid recovery of customer workloads during outages," said Imtiaz Khan, Chief Technology Officer, RapidCompute.

"We have trusted StorPool for over a decade to provide key storage components of our clouds worldwide. StorPool fuses operational expertise with a market leading product for price-performance," stated Robert Jenkin, CEO with CloudSigma. "With the new Disaster Recovery Engine, StorPool is helping us to better meet the needs of our customers with improved consistency of service."

"We continue to add innovation and cutting-edge capabilities to our industry-leading fully managed storage service offerings so that MSPs and enterprises meet and exceed their business continuity requirements," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "These capabilities are an exciting addition to an already robust cloud infrastructure environment fully supported by StorPool's Fully Managed Storage Services."

StorPool Storage is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability, high performance, and low latency. StorPool comes as a Fully Managed Service / Storage as a Service (STaaS) offering: our teams design, deploy, tune, monitor, and maintain the storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while our customers' tech teams focus on more strategic aspects of their business.

The StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine is fully integrated with StorPool's existing licensing. To learn more about the StorPool Storage Platform and its new DR capabilities, visit the company's website at https://www.storpool.com.

The StorPool Disaster Recovery Engine is now in public beta and GA is scheduled for Q2 2025. If you'd like to run DRE - contact StorPool at the details listed below.

About StorPool StorageStorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds - Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

For more information contact:Beth Caltagirone, Head of Marketinginfo@storpool.com

