Strider Launches Open Source Software Screening Capability to Proactively Identify Nation-State Threats to Software Supply Chains

First-of-its-kind screening tool provides actionable intelligence to illuminate vulnerabilities from software contributors with connections to state-sponsored threat actors

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today released its Open Source Software screening tool (OSS Search), a new capability that empowers organizations to identify and mitigate nation-state threats to their software supply chains.

Open source software (OSS) forms the foundation of today's digital infrastructure, powering everything from enterprise applications to critical government systems. With most enterprise applications and codebases relying on OSS components, global dependency on community-driven code is both unprecedented and expanding. However, adversarial nation-states, like the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Iran, are infiltrating OSS ecosystems to advance their respective national interests and objectives.

"State-sponsored threat actors are actively infiltrating OSS platforms, embedding contributors to access software supply chains, steal sensitive data, and enable cyber-espionage campaigns," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider. "It is a security imperative for organizations to understand who the individual contributors to their software supply chain are and whether they have deep affiliations to adversarial nation-states. Our new OSS screening capability will enable organizations to proactively mitigate this growing threat and help preserve the collaborative nature of the open source software community."

Strider's OSS Search provides organizations across industry, government, and academia with actionable intelligence about the contributors behind their OSS components through advanced contributor analysis, dependency mapping, and proprietary risk scoring. OSS Search helps organizations understand the nation-state risks to their software supply chain in three ways:

Monitor Contributor Activity Proactively Strider continuously analyzes open source contributor activities, providing early identification of potential vulnerabilities and connections to state-sponsored threat actors. This proactive intelligence reduces manual investigation time, helping organizations swiftly mitigate threats before they escalate.

Conduct Comprehensive Repository Analysis Strider delivers up-to-date intelligence on open source repositories, streamlining the process of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. With comprehensive insights into repository activity and vulnerabilities, security teams can more efficiently respond to state-sponsored cyber threats, minimizing potential disruptions.

Map and Mitigate Dependency Risks Through advanced risk dependency mapping, OSS Search clarifies the interconnections and vulnerabilities within your open source projects. This detailed visibility allows an organization to quickly pinpoint risks embedded in its OSS ecosystem, enhancing the ability to secure and fortify their software supply chain.

About StriderStrider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

