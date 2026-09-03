TCL Presents the TAB A1 Series at IFA 2026 with Two Screen Sizes and Two Display Experiences

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics company and the world's No.1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, today presented the TCL TAB A1 Series at IFA 2026. The four-model portfolio is designed around the different ways people watch, read, learn, and work on a tablet.

The series comprises the TCL TAB A1, TCL TAB A1 NXTPAPER, TCL TAB A1 Plus and TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER. TCL has structured the portfolio around two key choices: screen size and display experience.

The TCL TAB A1 Series is organized around two dimensions: screen size and display experience. The 11-inch models prioritize portability, while the 12.2-inch Plus models offer a larger workspace for entertainment and productivity. Within each size, Standard Display models are designed for everyday entertainment, while NXTPAPER models add display experiences tailored to reading, learning, and longer periods of use.

"People use tablets in very different ways, from streaming and browsing to studying, reading and getting work done. With the TCL TAB A1 Series, we have created a clearer choice across two screen sizes and two distinct display experiences, making it easier for more people to find the tablet that fits naturally into their everyday lives," said Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Europe.

Two Screen Sizes, Two Display Experiences

For people who regularly carry a tablet between home, school, work and travel, the 11-inch TCL TAB A1 models combine slim 6.2mm designs with 2.1K resolution and refresh rates of up to 90Hz.

The 12.2-inch TCL TAB A1 Plus models offer 2.4K resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Their larger displays provide more room for films, web pages, documents, and split-screen viewing.

The second choice is the display. Standard Display models deliver sharp, smooth screens for streaming, browsing, and everyday entertainment. NXTPAPER Display models are designed for users who also spend more time reading, studying, or working on a tablet. Anti-glare and anti-reflection treatments, hardware-level blue-light control and selectable display modes support comfortable viewing experiences across different types of content.

TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER: Large-Screen Productivity and Entertainment

At the top of the series, the TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER combines a 12.2-inch 2.4K display with NXTPAPER technology and productivity-focused hardware.

A dedicated NXTPAPER Key provides quick access to the tablet's three display experiences. Standard Mode supports full-color entertainment and everyday applications. Color Paper Mode offers a softer appearance for illustrated content, browsing and reading, while Ink Paper Mode supports focused monochrome viewing. Customizable gestures can also provide faster access to AI functions, applications, and the NXTPAPER interface.

AI and Productivity Features

All four TCL TAB A1 Series models run Android 16 and combine Google services with TCL-developed productivity functions.

Pricing and Availability

The TCL TAB A1 Series will be available in selected European markets.

Pricing, colors, configurations, accessories, bundle contents and availability may vary by country and sales channel. Local details will be communicated by TCL in each market.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

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