TerraPay Welcomes Louise Brett as an Independent Director

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay group, the leading global cross-border payments network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Brett as an Independent Director at Terra Payment Services (UK) Limited (TerraPay UK). Louise brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the financial services industry.

In this role, Louise will serve as a vital link between TerraPay, the financial ecosystem at large, and TerraPay stakeholders, to uphold the highest standards of governance, diversity & inclusion, and a culture of compliance. With her extensive background in fintech and financial services, she will bring a unique outside-in perspective to the board, enhancing TerraPay's governance model to align with the company's growth and ambitions.

Louise's career includes her tenure as Vice Chairman of Deloitte UK and Head of FinTech and Financial Services Innovation across Deloitte Europe. She has been a driving force in shaping Deloitte's response to the rise of fintech, fostering financial inclusion, and promoting local fintech excellence on the global stage. Her strategic vision, practical approach, and commitment to inclusive leadership have set her apart as a leader in the industry. She has worked across the ecosystem with financial services clients, government bodies, regulators, advisors, VCs, and the broader fintech community. As a former banker and leader, she understands the nuances of balancing strategic vision with the reality of a highly regulated sector. Louise firmly believes in the potency of inclusive leadership and diversity of thought to drive superior long-term success.

As the Chair of the Board and the Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Committee at TerraPay UK, Louise will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company's governance model evolves to embrace TerraPay's solutions, and enhance its reputation. Her expertise will provide the necessary challenge and guidance, situational awareness, and horizon scanning, to support TerraPay's strategic narrative and long-term success.

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay, expressed his enthusiasm about Louise joining the team, "We are delighted to welcome Louise to TerraPay as our Independent Director in the U.K. Her extensive experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable in shaping the future of TerraPay. We believe her expertise will further strengthen our governance standards and contribute significantly to our growth journey."

Speaking about her new role, Louise said, "I'm excited to begin this new journey at TerraPay. For scaling and maturing fintechs such as TerraPay, it is important to see a determination to be 'fit' for growth. By embracing regulatory frameworks and principles hand-in-hand with a passion for innovation they are creating the critical foundation for future success. I look forward to supporting this growth in the coming years."

Louise is a celebrated industry leader and was recently featured on the prestigious Women in FinTech PowerList 2022, highlighting her exceptional achievements and influence in the financial technology sector. Previously, she has served as a board member for The ScaletUp Institute and UK Women in Payments.

As Louise takes up her position as the Chair of the Board, TerraPay UK looks forward to her guidance, leadership, and strategic insights to navigate the ever-evolving payments landscape. Especially, since the company has secured authorisation as an Electronic Money Institute (EMI) in Italy and is set to expand its operations in the country and subsequently, throughout the EU.

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 30 global markets and enabling payments to 140+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

