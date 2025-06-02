The Frequency School breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "195" song featuring the most nationalities

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frequency School set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording (single song)" with the "195" song on Monday, in a bid to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement uplifting people through the transformative power of soundhealing frequencies.

The record-breaking "195" is the first song in history featuring women from all of the world's 195 countries and using sound healing frequencies and the 528 Hz 'Love Frequency'.

The Frequency School co-founded by U.S. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson produced this visionary, powerful and universal campaign and premiered it during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20-24.

Using the sounds of birds and the heartbeat as instrumental elements, the "195" aims to raise the world's frequency, elevate humanity, and trigger a positive impact by uniting and empowering women worldwide.

One woman in every one of the world's 195 countries recognized by the United Nations said one word: "EQUALITY" in her national language or native tongue and sent in her voice and video recording.

The number of women and nationalities participating in the song was officially verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Martina Fuchs, Executive Producer of the "195" and Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:

"It has always been my dream to produce the first song in history featuring every country on the planet. Our vision was to unite 195 ordinary women from all walks of life in this pioneering and groundbreaking initiative to advocate for gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and to help people struggling with mental health issues. Breaking this record is only the beginning: we are on a global mission to make our world a more peaceful place."

Maejor, Founder and CEO of the Frequency School who produced the song, said:

"The world record is a testimony to our work and the universal language of music. This achievement is a call to every one of us to lift each other up and spread peace, love and harmony. We chose to use 528 Hz which is often referred to as the 'love frequency', or the frequency of transformation and miracles. We wanted to promote more respect and fairness for women, as well as deep inner healing and a state of peace. The transformative vibration of 528 Hz can inspire positive action and empathy and people to act more kindly and inclusively."

According to scientific studies and music theory, Solfeggio frequencies, ranging from 174 Hz to 963 Hz, offer unique sound patterns that promote relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. These frequencies have been shown to positively impact mental, emotional, and physical health by generating vibrations that help achieve a state of calm and balance of the mind, body and spirit.

Kingsley Maduka, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:

"We're incredibly excited to set a new world record, and I am honored to have the youngest lady in my family, my 6 year-old daughter, to be apart of such an intentional women empowerment project, focused on wellness. Being a man, it's important that we do our parts to support our better halfs for the sake of the mental health and wellness of humanity. The Frequency School is such an amazing platform for utilizing, implementing and amplifying wellness tools - working at the intersection of music, wellness, mental health and education is some of the most impactful work I've been able to be apart of."

Brandon Lee, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:

"Every one of us enters this world through a woman—women are the very heartbeat of humanity. I'm deeply honored to be part of this project and inspired by the future initiatives we're building at Frequency School to uplift women's wellness. Earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will amplify our mission globally, allowing us to create an even greater impact."

Aaron Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Frequency School, said:

"This project is much more than a world record, it's a reflection of the immense gratitude I hold for women everywhere. I carry deep appreciation for every woman who have shaped me: my mother, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, godchildren, teachers, ancestors, and the many women whose love and existence have given me and the world such beautiful life. A better world exists when we honor women's gifts, invest in them, and protect their well-being."

Miriam Moriati, President of the Kiribati Rotaract Youth Club and a Women and Youth representative for OARS (Ocean Alliance for Resilience and Sustainability), said:

"I'm from Kiribati, a small island nation in the Pacific, where our highest point is just 3 meters above sea level. Our women in Kiribati are vulnerable due to gender equality not being part of our culture and traditions. They are often the first to be affected by crises and the last to recover. Being part of this initiative to support women on an international stage is an incredible honor. Opportunities to represent our small country are rare, and I am grateful for this platform to amplify the voices of Kiribati women."

Sawilanji Nachula, a middle school student representing Zambia, said:

"I am a 13-year old Zambian and live on the 'Mighty Zambezi' near the Victoria Falls. I am currently a student at Falcon College in Esigodini, Zimbabwe, where I will start my grade 9 next month. I am both honoured and inspired to smash the world record with so many already successful and soon to be successful members. I doubt I will be able to contribute much myself for now. But I will be sure to promote gender equality as I get older."

Inspired by the murmuration of birds and nature's synchronicity, the visualizer of the song includes art elements evoking raw emotions and reflecting the power and harmony of women, and their aspiration for freedom and collective strength.

Watch the "195" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XCMvDbU55E

LIST OF "195" PARTICIPANTS:

Fawzia Koofi, Afghanistan

Juxhina Sotiri Gjoni, Albania

Kahina Bouagache, Algeria

Jimena Cierco Martinez and Júlia Carreras Salvadó, Andorra

Ester Nilsson, Angola

Abrianna Cooper, Antigua and Barbuda

Romina Sudack, Argentina

Sose Markosyan, Armenia

Anjali Nadaradjane, Australia

Delia Fischer, Austria

Bahar Balayeva, Azerbaijan

Amanda Darville, Bahamas

Ahdeya Ahmed Al-Sayed, Bahrain

Laiba Jannati Pritha, Bangladesh

Gloria Carter, Barbados

Kristina Lozinskaya, Belarus

Nyanchama Okemwa, Belgium

Julie Robinson, Belize

Adjalla Senami Naomy Campbell Mariela, Benin

Yangdon Sonam, Bhutan

Valentina Crespo Kuljis, Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Iman Daneya Zulum, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kabelo Botlhe Dikobe, Botswana

Samanta Bullock, Brazil

Daphne Lai Teck Ching, Brunei Darussalam

Natalini Yordanova, Bulgaria

Audrey Korsaga, Burkina Faso

Jeanne Irakoze, Burundi

Zanu Alves, Cabo Verde

Savada Prom, Cambodia

Sabrina Love, Cameroon

Alyson Meister, Canada

Kessy Martine Ekomo-Soignet, Central African Republic

Mariam Abdoulaye Malloum, Chad

Bernardita Castillo Passi, Chile

Joyce Peng Peng, China

Karin Andrea Stephan, Colombia

Armel Azihar Sly-vania, Comoros

Gisèle Brice Mabiala, Republic of the Congo

Maria Jose Freer Murillo, Costa Rica

Noussoeu Bih, Côte D'Ivoire

Marijana Maros, Croatia

Lixandra Díaz Portuondo, Cuba

Louiza Nikolaou, Cyprus

Shelley Pleva, Czechia

Esther Eom, Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Dodo Liwanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Heidi Bjerkan, Denmark

Intibah Ali Abdallah, Djibouti

Sapphire Vital, Dominica

María Eugenia del Castillo, Dominican Republic

Margarita Heredia Forster, Ecuador

Amena Bakr, Egypt

Fabiola Torres, El Salvador

Paulina Laurel Sami, Equatorial Guinea

Harena Amanuel, Eritrea

Anette Maria Rennit, Estonia

Zandisile Howe, Eswatini

Lina Getachew Ayenew, Ethiopia

Renita Reddy, Fiji

Julia Sulonen, Finland

Anino Emuwa, France

Rita Aboghe, Gabon

Sarjo M Jallo, Gambia (Republic of The)

Eka Khorbaladze, Georgia

Carolin Strunz, Germany

Michelle Nana Adwoa Agyakomah Yeboah, Ghana

Efi Pylarinou, Greece

Laureen Redhead, Grenada

Lilian Viviana Tzul Pérez, Guatemala

Fatoumata Diallo, Guinea

Waltemira Audilia Monteiro Eckert, Guinea Bissau

Amrita Naraine, Guyana

Stephanie Garçonvil, Haiti

Carmen Elisa Méndez Silva, Honduras

Aliz McLean, Hungary

Mardis Karlsdottir, Iceland

Asma Khan, India

Siti Suliatin Buechel, Indonesia

Sanam Shantyaei, Iran (Islamic Republic of)

Aya Al-Shakarchi, Iraq

Lisa Armstrong, Ireland

Dalith Steiger, Israel

Cristina Romelli Gervasoni, Italy

Heather Carrington, Jamaica

Meguri Fujisawa, Japan

Suad Musallam Hijazin, Jordan

Zhanna Kan, Kazakhstan

Shayoon, Kenya

Miriam Moriati Koae, Kiribati

Suad Al Sabah, Kuwait

Aigerim Sultanbekova, Kyrgyzstan

Duangtavanh Oudomchith, Lao People's Democratic Republic

Laima Dimiševska, Latvia

Dia Audi, Lebanon

Reekelitsoe Molapo, Lesotho

Laymah E. Kollie, Liberia

Manal Aboujtila, Libya

Katrin Eggenberger, Liechtenstein

Deimile Soares, Lithuania

Sophie-Anne Schaul, Luxembourg

Mireille Ramampandrison, Madagascar

Jacqueline Nhlema, Malawi

Harpreet Bhal, Malaysia

Widhadh Waheed, Maldives

Binthily Youma Macalou, Mali

Michelle Muscat, Malta

Claret ChongGum, Marshall Islands

Habibata Cissé, Mauritania

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Mauritius

Yolanda Sánchez, Mexico

Drinnette James, Micronesia (Federated States of)

Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Monaco

Amrita Gerelt-od, Mongolia

Milica Markovic, Montenegro

Touria El Glaoui, Morocco

Maria Honoria da Silva Mocambique, Mozambique

Ei Han, Myanmar

Tisha Haushona, Namibia

Angelina Waqa, Nauru

Sahana Vajracharya, Nepal

Andrea B. Maier, Netherlands (Kingdom of the)

Alexia Hilbertidou, New Zealand

Kathia Salazar, Nicaragua

Alassane Soumana Roukayatou, Niger

Eyitola St. Matthew-Daniel, Nigeria

Matea Kocevska, North Macedonia

Alliance Niyigena, Norway

Ruby Saharan, Oman

Mariam Zaidi, Pakistan

Dee Raya Antonio, Palau

Nadia Hazem, Palestine

Trishna Nagrani, Panama

Jenny Namana, Papua New Guinea

Emilie Seitz, Paraguay

Gigi Caballero, Peru

Andrea Mikaella Geronimo, Philippines

Elvira Eevr Djaltchinova-Malec, Poland

Sandra Fankhauser, Portugal

Dr. Asmaa Alfadala, Qatar

Sylvia Shin, Republic of Korea

Dana Muntean, Republic of Moldova

Carina Schuster, Romania

Ashley Dudarenok, Russian Federation

Bonita Mutoni, Rwanda

Vicia Woods, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Sheridin Jones, Saint Lucia

Rianka Chance, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Faauiga Maiava Onosai Sauiluma, Samoa

Martina Mattioli, San Marino

Katy Nascimento, Sao Tome and Principe

Asma Alsharif, Saudi Arabia

Korka Dieng, Senegal

Teodora Cosic, Serbia

Beverly Dick, Seychelles

Sylvia Conteh, Sierra Leone

Cheng Ying (Monica), Singapore

Lucia Kupcova, Slovakia

Ksenia Juvan, Slovenia

Sharon Inone, Solomon Islands

Amran Abocar, Somalia

Kim August, South Africa

Josephine Albino, South Sudan

Alejandra Costales Richards, Spain

Suba Umathevan, Sri Lanka

Tahani Karrar, Sudan

Radhiya Ebermann-Joval, Suriname

Sabinije von Gaffke, Sweden

Martina Fuchs, Switzerland

Stephanie Ghazi, Syrian Arab Republic

Zarina Khasanova, Tajikistan

Ratih Paramitha, Thailand

Dália Kiakilir, Timor-Leste

Isbath Esther Ali, Togo

Ofa Âgé, Tonga

Alexa Chin Pang, Trinidad and Tobago

Aya Chebbi, Tunisia

Guelistan Fuchs, Türkiye

Aylar Babayeva, Turkmenistan

Lilly Teafa, Tuvalu

Jovia Kisaakye, Uganda

Kateryna Krasnozhon, Ukraine

Suaad Al Shamsi, United Arab Emirates

Melissa Monique, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Flaviana Matata, United Republic of Tanzania

Kenzi Kachi Maduka, United States of America

Camila Bentancur, Uruguay

Muldir Khayitova, Uzbekistan

Adrina J L Abel, Vanuatu

Boglarka Sztancs, Vatican City

Sophia Santi Guevara, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Yip Thy Diep Ta, Viet Nam

Wadha Abdullah Mohsin, Yemen

Suwilanji Nachula, Zambia

Rosheen Ngorima, Zimbabwe

ABOUT THE FREQUENCY SCHOOL:

The Frequency School is a pioneering global initiative designed to harness the transformative power of music for the holistic development of people around the world, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit.

Through services like music therapy, education, and performance, we empower individuals to lead balanced, healthy, and fulfilling lives. The approach integrates the latest in sound therapy with traditional wellness practices to support the whole person.

It was launched by Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee, and Aaron Dawson at the renowned international boarding school Aiglon College in Switzerland in 2024.

YouTube: Frequency SchoolLinkedIn: The Frequency SchoolInstagram: @thefrequencyschoolWebsite: https://frequency.school/

