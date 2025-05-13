circle x black
Martedì 13 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:24
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

This Shedding Season Give Pet Hair, Bedbugs, Dust Mites and Allergens Eviction Orders with the Latest Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

13 maggio 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Jimmy BX7 Pro Max Tackles Invisible Bedbugs, Dust Mites and Allergens with UV Sanitizing & Heat Technology

BERLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This shedding season allows pet households to refresh their bedding and upholstered furniture with the Jimmy BX7 Pro Max, the ultimate mattress vacuum cleaner with UV sanitizing technology. Incorporating many features of its predecessors, this model contains innovative advancements, including an improved "Graphene" extreme heat that deep cleans bedbugs, dust mites and allergens (invisible to the human eye) embedded within fabrics, protecting the health of four-legged friends and their family.

This handheld device, certified by Allergy UK Foundation, kills bedbugs and dust mites, and disperses pet hair and debris with incredible suction, UV lighting and heating, leaving mattresses and upholstery allergen-free thoroughly and effortlessly. Its advanced features include:

It is now available on JIMMY.EU, Amazon (UK, Germany, Italy), MediaExpert (Poland), Allegro, eMAG, Euro, Neonet, Al.to, Wildberries, and Ozon.

About Jimmy

JlMMY, a technology-driven home appliance brand under KingClean Electric Co., LTD.

The company has 800+ R&D engineers, files around 200 new patents annually, and holds 2200+ patents since its establishment in 1994. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and production capabilities, JIMMY is committed to pioneering innovations that provide a cleaner way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.hong@kingclean.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685131/BX7_Pro_Max_video.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/this-shedding-season-give-pet-hair-bedbugs-dust-mites-and-allergens-eviction-orders-with-the-latest-jimmy-bx7-pro-max-mattress-vacuum-cleaner-302453134.html

