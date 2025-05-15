circle x black
Giovedì 15 Maggio 2025
11:39
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

TiTE x IHT 2025: Taiwan's Largest Hardware Exhibition

15 maggio 2025 | 11.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Asia's Premier Tools & Hardware Show

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TiTE x IHT 2025 (Taiwan Int'l Tools & Hardware Expo x Int'l Hardware Expo Taiwan), the largest Taiwan hardware show and the only event co-organized by the Taiwan Hand Tool Manufacturers' Association (THMA), is co-hosted with Lanza Int'l Co., Ltd. Held October 21-23at the brand new Taichung International Convention & Exhibition Center (TICEC), it unites 400 exhibitors across 800 booths in eight zones, drawing 20,000+ buyers from the US, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Innovate. Integrate. Dominate. Get free tickets:https://accu.ps/2yRLXp.

State-of-the-Art Exhibition Hub

Located in Taiwan's "Golden Corridor," this Taiwan hardware show leverages the 40,936 m² Taichung venue, with a 14,011 m² exhibition space featuring smart technologies and green standards. This eco-friendly facility optimizes sourcing efficiency for global buyers. Limited spots available—"Foreign Buyer Subsidy Applications" are now open! Link: https://forms.gle/C8UH3eYX3euopwjU6.

KING TONY's 40-Year Legacy

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, KING TONY, a global leader in professional hand tools, joins TiTE x IHT 2025 as an exhibitor and Global Strategic Partner. Showcasing four decades of excellence, KING TONY will display innovative tools, amplifying Taiwan's hardware leadership across 130 countries.

THMA and Lanza's Combined Authority

As the sole THMA-endorsed event, TiTE x IHT 2025 benefits from THMA's 47 years of industry leadership, fostering innovation and global trade in hand tools. Paired with Lanza's 15 years of exhibition expertise, this collaboration ensures a premier platform for sourcing high-value, sustainable solutions.

Taiwan's Hand Tool Excellence

Taiwan's hand tools, including those from KING TONY and other leading manufacturers, are celebrated globally for their superior quality, cutting-edge innovation, unwavering integrity, and stable supply chains. The event showcases these strengths across eight zones: Tools & Accessories; Metalworking, Machinery & Processing; Factory Equipment & Industrial Safety; Automotive Repair & EV Applications; Fasteners & Fixings; Gardening, Agricultural & Outdoor Living; Building & Home Improvement; and Smart Manufacturing.

Summit and Automotive Solutions

The Global Hardware Innovation Summit will explore AI, net-zero solutions, and supply chain resilience. Post-Canton Fair, TiTE x IHT 2025 is a sourcing hub for professional automotive repair tools, especially for EV maintenance, meeting surging demand. Backed by 30+ industry associations, it's ideal for brand visibility and global market expansion.

* For more information: https://www.hardwareexpotw.com/en-us* Register for Free Entry Ticket: https://accu.ps/2yRLXp* Foreign Buyer Incentive Program: https://forms.gle/pAEiU5QjWNYzEW6K6* Tel:+886-2-7746-2868* Email: marketing@lanzaexpo.com * Contact: Genny Chiang

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687223/20250514_PR_Newire_TiTE_x_IHT_2025_Taiwan_Largest_Hardware_Exhibition.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tite-x-iht-2025-taiwans-largest-hardware-exhibition-302456471.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

in Evidenza