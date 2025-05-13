circle x black
Tom Montali Joins CSL as Business Development Director

13 maggio 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical IoT Connectivity experts, CSL, are delighted to announce the appointment of Tom Montali as Business Development Director.

 

 

We are pleased to welcome Tom Montali who will be responsible for driving growth across new partners and sectors and further strengthen CSL's presence within the European IoT connectivity landscape. He brings extensive experience in leading and developing commercial and sales teams across energy and building technology sectors.

Prior to joining CSL, Tom held senior leadership roles at Honeywell, where he led sales teams across the UK, Nordics, and Europe within the Building Automation division. His teams were responsible for delivering integrated solutions for large-scale customers across Honeywell's BMS, Fire and Security technology portfolio. Earlier in his career, Tom held senior commercial roles at E.ON, overseeing the delivery of energy solutions to major enterprise customers across the UK and Europe.

Tom's appointment is a key part of CSL's continued investment in talent and leadership, supporting our ambitious growth strategy and commitment to enhancing customer experience across all sectors.

Greville Coe, CSL's CCO, commented: "Tom's experience in developing customer-centric strategies and leading cross-regional sales teams makes him an excellent addition to our commercial leadership. His industry insight and drive for delivering value will be instrumental as we continue to scale and serve our customers across new sectors and geographies."

For over 30 years, CSL has been the leading European provider of Critical Connectivity. Today, we deliver over 2.5 million connections across fully managed, single or multi-path IoT solutions. From life-saving systems to business-critical operations, CSL's technology supports the infrastructure that matters most.

Mission Critical IoT Connectivity Solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685154/Tom_Montali_CSL.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611430/CSL_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tom-montali-joins-csl-as-business-development-director-302452759.html

