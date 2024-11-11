Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Tromox Unveils the All-New M03 Electric Motorcycle at EICMA 2024, Leading the Trend in Urban Electric Mobility

11 novembre 2024 | 13.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the highly anticipated EICMA exhibition, Tromox proudly showcased its latest creation, the M03 electric motorcycle, along with the mass production MC10 and the newly upgraded Ukko S+. Designed specifically for urban commuting, the M03 stands out with its exceptional value and tech-retro aesthetic, further solidifying Tromox's position in urban electric mobility.

The M03 is available in two versions, M03 Plus and M03 Pro, certified under L1e and L3e standards to meet the diverse needs of users. Equipped with a 48V/48Ah battery, providing approximately 2.3 kWh of capacity, the M03 delivers up to 100 km of range per charge, perfectly suited for daily commutes and short trips. With a top speed of 45 km/h for the Plus version and 70 km/h for the Pro version, the M03 is an ideal choice for urban riders.

Tromox recognizes the need for electric motorcycles to be price-competitive with fuel-powered bikes. Priced at a highly competitive starting point of 2,199 euros for the M03 Plus and 2,499 euros for the Pro, the M03 offers outstanding performance and intelligent features. A Tromox spokesperson commented that the launch of the M03 represents an important step in the urban mobility market. They aim to provide users with an eco-friendly and convenient electric travel solution at an affordable price.

In addition, Tromox showcased the upgraded Ukko S+, which boasts enhanced performance. The Ukko S+ features a high-performance motor with a peak output of 8000W, combined with Tromox's self-developed FOC vector controller and automotive-grade VCU+BCM central control, offering more powerful acceleration and more stable handling. Meanwhile, the MC10 electric motorcycle has entered mass production, and Tromox is actively advancing its global release plan.

The M03 also impresses with its smart design, supporting NFC, Bluetooth, and Tromox App unlocking, enhancing convenience and technological appeal for users. Additionally, it is equipped with Blind Spot Detection (BSD), ABS anti-lock braking, and TCS traction control, ensuring a secure riding experience.

As a key member of Tromox's trendy cross-riding lineup, the M03, along with the MC10, Ukko, and Mino series, showcases the brand's innovative spirit and deep understanding of urban riding trends. With its ongoing European expansion, Tromox warmly invites dealers to join the movement, promoting the adoption of electric mobility and leading the future of urban riding.

Contact:T: +86-571-8855 6818W: www.tromox.com E: info@tromox.com Pr & media: media@tromox.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553842/image_5023322_32209287.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tromox-unveils-the-all-new-m03-electric-motorcycle-at-eicma-2024-leading-the-trend-in-urban-electric-mobility-302301144.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Ambiente Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Motorcycle at EICMA 2024 highly anticipated EICMA exhibition at EICMA 2024
Vedi anche
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza