TrustKernel Ships PlugClaw, a Thumb-Sized Private AI Computer, and Opens Free Confidential Inference

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustKernel, an AI security and privacy computing company, today announced that PlugClaw has begun shipping worldwide, moving from pre-order to general availability. The company also opened free confidential-model inference on newly deployed servers.

PlugClaw is a complete computer in a USB-C stick: 50 × 19 × 8 mm, 15 grams, with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, up to 6 GB memory and 128 GB encrypted storage, running PlugOS — a privacy-hardened Android system — plus Ubuntu as the agent runtime. It turns any phone, tablet, or computer into an AI workstation, bringing confidential AI computing to consumer hardware.

Thumb-Sized, With an Entire AI Workspace Inside

Plug it into a phone, tablet, or PC, and the host serves as the display and input. The agent, its apps, credentials, and working data all run inside PlugClaw's own computing environment, which does not require administrator access to the host. The agent has no access to the host's photos, documents, or accounts.

Most agents today need a device's full permissions to do anything, and there have been public incidents where agents overstepped and put user data at risk. PlugClaw runs OpenClaw natively, extended with a GUI agent layer and Android-Use, allowing it to open apps, reply to messages, organize files, and complete multi-step tasks much like a person would. Any fallout stays contained to the device.

PlugClaw works across Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, Mac, Linux, and HarmonyOS, carrying the same apps, memory, and workflows anywhere it's plugged in.

Powerful AI and Real Privacy Without Compromise

When tasks need frontier models, requests are processed in a cloud-based hardware Trusted Execution Environment, so neither the cloud provider nor TrustKernel can read the data. In preview testing, users chose confidential models over a cheaper non-confidential option far more often. TrustKernel has now deployed dedicated servers offering free confidential inference.

Hardware is a one-time purchase with no subscription. Users can bring their own API keys (BYOK) or use preinstalled models, with US$15 in credits included.

Available now from €128 / US$149. Review units available on request.

About TrustKernel

TrustKernel builds secure operating systems, Trusted Execution Environments, and privacy-preserving technology. For over a decade it has secured smartphones, connected vehicles, IoT devices, and enterprise platforms, protecting more than one billion devices worldwide.

Product page: https://plugos.net/plugclaw

Media contact: TrustKernelbusiness@trustkernel.com

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