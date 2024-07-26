VAPORESSO Celebrates 9 Years of Innovation with a Call to Unleash the Inner Champion

SHENZHEN, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a global leader in vaping technology, is thrilled to announce its 9th anniversary. Since its inception, the brand has adhered to its core philosophy of "MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY," driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of technological possibilities to deliver reliable, stylish, and cutting-edge products. To commemorate this milestone, VAPORESSO is inviting its community to participate in exciting activities that embody the spirit of competition and achievement.

On August 18th, VAPORESSO will ignite Nice, France with an adrenaline-fueled music party featuring extreme sports. Bringing together top athletes from the sea (surfing), land (BMX), and air (paragliding), party goers will witness firsthand the extraordinary human potential as these daredevils push the boundaries of possibility.

Inspiring to PUSH THE ENVELOPE, vapers are encouraged to share their personal "Championship Moments" in the comments section of the VAPORESSO website for our community to celebrate together. Share the moments when our vapers took up the challenge to try to breakthrough their upper limits. Let's celebrate victories, big or small, and inspire one another to reach new heights. Anyone have the right to become their own champion through determination and resilience.

For a chance to win incredible prizes, including a grand prize of a round-trip flight ticket to to Paris, where athletes are pushing on all limits this year, visitors can participate in a quick trivia to learn about facts of three extreme sports, BMX, paragliding, and surfing.

"Our 9th anniversary is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our fans. We hope that through the anniversary celebration, everyone can learn about meaning behind VAPORRESSO's MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY. Our spirit of continuous breakthroughs and challenging limits will continue to be reflected in VAPRESSO's business," said Jimmy Hu, VP of VAPORESSO. "We also hope to give back to our community with prizes that represent our spirit. A thank you for 9 years of companionship in the vaping journey."

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and events as we continue to celebrate our 9th anniversary. Let's create an unforgettable journey together, filled with inspiration, excitement, and the relentless pursuit of extraordinary.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

