VAPORESSO Unveils World's First All-Category Compatible Vaping Product iMate OS at CHAMPS 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the brand's 10th anniversary milestone, VAPORESSO debuted the industry's first all-category compatible modular vaping product—iMate OS—at the CHAMPS Trade Summer Show 2025 in Las Vegas. Designed to break through long-standing compatibility barriers, iMate OS combines intelligent recognition with a modular structure, paving the way for the next wave of technological innovation.

iMate OS offers long-term scalability and user freedom by eliminating traditional limitations between disposable and open vaping systems. With this platform, users can now switch freely between different vaping formats using a single device, making the experience more convenient and less restrictive.

Innovation in Form, Tech in Style

The core innovation is VAPORESSO's proprietary smart recognition system, which employs an advanced pin-connector interface and control chip to automatically identify the type of cartridge, including disposable, open-system refillable, etc. Once detected, the system instantly adjusts output settings such as resistance and power to ensure optimized performance for every use.

Inspired by the magnetic force of attraction, the iMate OS also introduces a never-before-seen front-and-back stacked modular design. This bold structure not only optimizes internal space but also integrates a vibrant 1.83" TFT color display for enhanced user interaction. Despite its compact size, the device delivers immersive experience with 10 customizable wallpaper designs, making personalization fun and dynamic.

Additionally, equipped with the latest COREX Smooth Cotton Technology, the iMate OS delivers a more delicate taste and prolonged pod life through upgraded cotton materials. The device is powered by a 1200mAh high-density battery with 2A fast charging, achieving 80% power in just 30 minutes, balancing power, portability, and convenience.

Launched as a flagship product for VAPORESSO's 10th anniversary, iMate OS embodies the brand's dedication to user-centric innovation and engineering excellence. As the first platform to unify vaping categories, it marks a landmark achievement in the brand's decade-long mission to push boundaries and redefine possibilities. Looking ahead, VAPORESSO remains committed to meeting user needs by advancing technological frontiers and delivering imaginative, high-performance products that set new industry standards.

For more information about VAPORESSO iMate OS, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/series-product/imate-series/imate-os

