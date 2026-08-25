Veeva Vault CRM Selected by Regeneron

Leading biopharma company selects agentic CRM for life sciences to generate Commercial Evidence

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally. With Vault CRM, Regeneron plans to generate Commercial Evidence from AI-powered field engagement, uncovering hidden barriers to treatment adoption and ensuring their medicines can reach eligible patients in need.

"We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM, which will give our commercial teams a more connected platform and help them get faster access to the information they need for efficient decision-making," said Ryan Steinberger, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at Regeneron.

"Regeneron uses the power of science to invent, develop, and commercialize life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases," said Matt Farrell, president, commercial strategy at Veeva. "We are honored to extend our strategic partnership with Regeneron to include Veeva Vault CRM as they continue to deliver important new medicines to people in need."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution. With the Agentic Call Report in Vault CRM, every field interaction becomes a source of Commercial Evidence, capturing insights previously lost to dropdowns and compliance concerns.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Maria ScurryVeeva Systemsmaria.scurry@veeva.com Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems, Europemeera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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