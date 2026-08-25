circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Veeva Vault CRM Selected by Regeneron

25 agosto 2026 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading biopharma company selects agentic CRM for life sciences to generate Commercial Evidence

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally. With Vault CRM, Regeneron plans to generate Commercial Evidence from AI-powered field engagement, uncovering hidden barriers to treatment adoption and ensuring their medicines can reach eligible patients in need. 

"We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM, which will give our commercial teams a more connected platform and help them get faster access to the information they need for efficient decision-making," said Ryan Steinberger, executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer at Regeneron.

"Regeneron uses the power of science to invent, develop, and commercialize life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases," said Matt Farrell, president, commercial strategy at Veeva. "We are honored to extend our strategic partnership with Regeneron to include Veeva Vault CRM as they continue to deliver important new medicines to people in need."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution. With the Agentic Call Report in Vault CRM, every field interaction becomes a source of Commercial Evidence, capturing insights previously lost to dropdowns and compliance concerns.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria ScurryVeeva Systemsmaria.scurry@veeva.com

Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems, Europemeera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-vault-crm-selected-by-regeneron-302858885.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN32898 en US Altro Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump torna su autismo e vaccini, la proposta: "Cinque piccole dosi invece di una massiccia"
Spagna, il raduno dei calvi con barba è da Guinness dei primati - Video
Si arrampica sulla scogliera e resta bloccato, l'intervento dei soccorsi a Bacoli - Video
Olbia, la visita a sorpresa di Fedez e Giulia Honegger al canile comunale - Video
Il premier britannico Burnham suona gli Smiths durante la visita in Ucraina - Video
Venezia, ecco l'isola privata da 5,5 milioni in vendita nella laguna - Video
Tornado devasta un paese nel sud della Francia, danneggiate centinaia di case - Video
Piove dentro l'aeroporto di Malpensa, i video dell'acqua vicino alle aree bagagli
Meloni ad Amatrice, l'anziano la accarezza e lei: "Non mi far commuovere, ti voglio bene" - Video
Mercati nervosi con dazi Canada e isolamento economico Iran, oro sui massimi
Rocca: "Ad Amatrice comunità resiliente, accelerare la ricostruzione" - Video
Sindaco di Amatrice: "C'è tanta voglia di ritrovare normalità, territorio ha bisogno di crederci" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza