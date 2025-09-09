VELO & The McLaren Formula 1 Team Reveal the Ultimate Fan Experience with "Live Your Fandom" Campaign

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the grandstands, forget the screens. This season, VELO, a leading global brand of tobacco-free nicotine pouches, have redefined fan access with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, taking them behind closed doors through the "Live Your Fandom" campaign.

VELO, who champions those that embrace authenticity and self-expression, and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, are putting fandom front and centre. The two brands have come together to deliver unparalleled experiences and reward a community of global fans throughout the F1 season.

From selected supporters and McLaren Plus app competition winners from across the world including, UK, Romania, Czech Republic and Mexico, nine fans were granted the golden ticket: a full day embedded within the McLaren Formula 1 Team, transforming superfans into true insiders.

Stepping into the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Surrey, UK, the lucky fans were immersed in an exclusive, behind the scenes tour of the MTC. Excited by what they saw and inspired by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's open letter to fans, they came together to share their favourite and most exciting McLaren moments. These memories were then shared directly with Zak himself in the first surprise visit of the day.

Continuing their experience, the chosen nine were granted access to an exclusive design workshop where they were put to work. Their collective fan experiences were channelled into the inspiration behind several upcoming, top-secret projects, which are being kept under wraps, for now. Finally, a moment that every fan dreams of - a direct Q&A session with McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver, Lando Norris to finish off the ultimate McLaren Formula 1 Team experience

"I've always wanted to come to the MTC, so to not only have a behind the scenes experience, but to also meet Zak and Lando, was incredible!" exclaimed Lauren Allen from the UK. "A massive thank you to VELO."

Shantal Ayala Abdala from Mexico added, "It's been a wonderful experience today. VELO and McLaren have welcomed us with open arms, and I truly feel part of the papaya family."

Reflecting on opening the McLaren doors Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer of McLaren Racing, stated "Our fans are incredibly important to us as a team – so it was great to be able to invite a lucky few to join us at the MTC, enabling them to live their fandom and channel their love for the team into creative expression. It's a great project that we're working on alongside the team at VELO, and having fans at the forefront of this makes it even more special.".

Luca Angiolillo, Global Head of Partnerships at BAT, commented, "VELO is proud to celebrate those who dare to be themselves, and has been dedicated to rewarding and celebrating F1 fandom for several years. The 'Live Your Fandom' campaign takes this to an entirely new level. Our ambition as a brand is to foster an unparalleled sense of togetherness through motorsport, genuinely handing over the reins to fans to get their unique input; proving that true fandom isn't just about watching – it's about participating, influencing, and being an integral part of the journey. We eagerly anticipate what the rest of the F1 season will bring, knowing our fans are now even more deeply connected. Make sure to follow along!"

Visit VELO's Instagram, as well as McLaren Racing's website to discover more about the groundbreaking 'Live Your Fandom' campaign and how you can be part of the next chapter.

+18 Only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

ABOUT VELO

Originating in Scandinavia, Velo is now a leading global brand of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouches are small pouches that contain nicotine but not tobacco**. They're designed to be tucked between your lip and gum, where they release nicotine over a short time – this can be different from brand to brand (VELO pouches release nicotine up to 30 minutes).

For adult nicotine consumers, nicotine pouches can be an alternative to cigarettes or vaping and a convenient way to consume nicotine when smoking and vaping aren't allowed. Nicotine consumers have more choices than ever, as VELO pouches also come in an assortment of flavours and nicotine strengths for different tastes and nicotine experience levels.

About BAT

BAT is a leading global multi-category consumer goods business. Underpinned by world-leading science and research and development, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World.

Central to achieving this is the concept of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) – the switching of smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, from risky forms of combustible tobacco products like cigarettes, to lower risk profile smokeless tobacco and nicotine products. This is outlined further in Omni™, an evidence-based manifesto for change, which captures BAT's commitment and progress on THR.

BAT employs more than 48,000 people and, in 2024, generated revenue of £25.9bn, with an adjusted profit from operations of £11.9bn.

BAT's aim is to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. With 30.5 million current users – including vapour brand Vuse; heated product brand glo; and modern oral (nicotine pouch) brand Velo – BAT's new category revenues have climbed to £3.4bn in 2024, with strong progress in profitability.

BAT continues to strive towards reducing its use of virgin raw materials, enhancing the communities in which it operates and working towards net zero across its value chain by 2050. BAT received a "Triple-A" rating from CDP for its 2024 disclosures on Climate Change, Water Security and Forests; and was recently named a Financial Times Climate Leader for the fifth year running.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 201 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768080/VELO_and_McLaren_2025.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768081/Velo_Logo.jpg

