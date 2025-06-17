Vention Expands Academic and Research Offering with Franka Robotics, Premiering at Automatica 2025

MUNICH, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack software and hardware automation platform, today announced it has expanded its lineup of robotic offerings to include collaborative robots from Franka Robotics GmbH, a subsidiary of Agile Robots SE.

Vention will showcase an FR3 robot alongside its other offerings at Automatica 2025 in Booth B4.307 from June 24-27 in Munich.

Franka Robotics has established itself as a leading platform in academic and research settings with its popular FR3 robotic arm, which is now a preferred choice for PhD students, AI researchers, and robotics laboratories. By adding Franka to its portfolio, Vention is expanding its offerings to meet demand from academics, research institutions, and innovation-driven companies already working within the Vention ecosystem.

"We're proud to welcome Franka Robotics to the Vention ecosystem," said Francois Giguere, Chief Technology Officer of Vention. "Their reputation in academic and R&D environments perfectly complements our mission to make industrial automation more accessible and intuitive. We're delighted to collaborate with a respected German brand—Germany has been instrumental in shaping the Vention story from the very beginning, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter in that journey."

"Partnering with Vention allows us to extend the reach of our Franka Research 3 robot to a broader range of users in academia and in innovative applications alike," explained Henrik Hermann, Sales Director at Franka Robotics. "Together, we're committed to delivering innovative, user-friendly automation solutions that empower our customers to unlock new possibilities in robotics and AI."

The FR3 is a user-friendly, compact, lightweight (18 kg), safe, and highly dexterous robot arm with seven degrees of freedom, making it ideal for laboratory environments with space constraints. It also features real-time force sensitivity with torque-controlled joints, enabling it to sense and respond to forces in real time. This is crucial for human-robot interaction (HRI) research, learning through demonstration, and performing contact-rich tasks such as inserting delicate components.

Vention at Automatica 2025

Vention will present four live demos that bring its end-to-end automation platform to life, combining intuitive software, modular hardware, and the innovative capabilities of MachineMotion™ AI.

MachineMotion™ AI & NVIDIA Technology — Powerful Motion Control

Building on the momentum from NVIDIA GTC 2025 and Automate, the AI-powered bin-picking demo with ABB GoFa CRB 15000 illustrates the capabilities of real-time, autonomous part-picking. Powered by MachineMotion™ AI, NVIDIA Jetson platform, and NVIDIA Isaac CUDA-accelerated libraries and models, Vention's live demonstrations span advanced robotics, AI-driven motion control, and scalable training — showing the value AI brings to the manufacturing floor for practical deployment of robotic solutions.

It demonstrates sub-millimeter picking precision using disorganized manufacturing parts, making it ideal for high-mix, low-volume environments.

Modular Demos for Real-world Applications

As part of the principal announcement, Vention will demo Franka Robotics' FR3 arm performing PCB testing on a Vention workstation, highlighting the precision and gentle handling required for delicate electronics and fine motor tasks.

Attendees will also see fully integrated, customizable work cells for:

Experience the future of automation at Booth B4.307.

For more information, visit Vention.com.

Media Relations:

Sarah Webster+1.313.715.6988sarah.webster@vention.cc

Christine Boivin+1.514.293.3423christine.boivin@vention.cc

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation by enabling businesses of all sizes to automate faster than ever — boosting productivity, cutting costs, and driving scalable growth. With our free, drag-and-drop MachineBuilder™ software and modular, plug-and-play FastFactory™ hardware ecosystem, Vention helps businesses automate with unmatched speed, simplicity, and success. Our unified software and hardware automation platform enables businesses to design, simulate, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Trusted by 4,000+ customers across five continents, Vention is redefining the automation experience with exceptional technology and customer service. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712265/Vention_Inc__Vention_Expands_Academic_and_Research_Offering_with.jpg

