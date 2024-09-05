Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
12:27
Verny Capital Opens Two State-of-the-Art Schools in Kazakhstan's Almaty Region

05 settembre 2024 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verny Capital (Verny), in partnership with the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the Foundation) and Zhyly Zhurek Foundation, announces the opening of two new state-of-the-art schools in Kazakhstan'sAlmaty region. Located in the city of Esik and the village of Shelek, each school will accommodate 900 students to improve the region's educational infrastructure.

These schools, funded by Beeline Kazakhstan and ForteBank – both part of the Verny group – represent a key development to address the critical need for a greater number of educational facilities in the Almaty region. The new schools are expected to relieve overcrowding in existing institutions and help mitigate the challenges associated with three-shift schooling, as the region continues to experience a yearly increase of approximately 20,000 students.

"We are delighted to see the opening of these modern schools in Esik and Shelek, which are part of our broader commitment to improve educational opportunities across Kazakhstan," said Aidan Akanov, Chief Executive Officer of Verny Capital. "These projects exemplify how private business can effectively collaborate with local communities to address pressing social needs."

Both schools are similar to a facility completed by Verny in the city of Kosshy, in the Akmola region, last year. Each school is equipped with the latest technology and meets contemporary, global standards for inclusivity and environmental sustainability. In addition to standard classrooms, the schools offer advanced facilities to foster learning and innovation.

Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation said: "These schools are a testament to our commitment to fostering environments where young people can thrive. By supporting education, we are investing in the future of our country."

Each of the new schools required a donation of approximately $18 million, reflecting the scale of Verny and the Foundation's commitment to long-term social impact. Upon completion, the ownership of the schools has been transferred to local authorities, ensuring that they will serve the community for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497403/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497404/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verny-capital-opens-two-state-of-the-art-schools-in-kazakhstans-almaty-region-302239274.html

