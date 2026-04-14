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Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I, and co-investment initiatives, reach final close surpassing in aggregate EUR 1bn of total AuM, the most successful debut mid-market infrastructure funds since 2023

14 aprile 2026 | 16.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I has successfully reached its final close with total assets under management exceeding €1 billion, significantly surpassing its initial €800 million target. The result confirms strong investor confidence in the fund's differentiated value-add, mid-market strategy focused on next-generation infrastructure across Europe.

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The fundraising attracted more than 50 international blue-chip institutional investors from Europe and North America, including pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices. This broad participation highlights growing demand for specialised infrastructure strategies, particularly in the context of Europe's increasing focus on energy security and strategic autonomy. Globally, this closing ranks the Fund as the largest first-time fund in the value-add space since 2023, when the Fund was launched.

Alongside fundraising, the fund has demonstrated strong investment momentum. Since early 2023, around 400 opportunities have been reviewed, leading to six investments completed within two years. These include RAD-x, EAG Bioenergy, SAF Aerogroup, BioHold, Thésée and Terakraft. The portfolio currently spans seven European countries and focuses on four key sectors: sustainable and decentralised energy, social infrastructure, digital and data infrastructure, and mission-critical transport. The fund aims to build a portfolio of nine to ten companies, with further investments expected in the near term.

Livio Fenati, Founder and CEO, says: "This milestone represents a strong validation of the strategy and investor trust, with the focus now on delivering value across the existing portfolio and completing the investment pipeline."

Vesper Infrastructure Partners, which advises the fund, has continued to strengthen its platform, growing to around 20 professionals across offices in Milan, London, Hamburg and Madrid. The founding partners bring over 130 years of combined experience and have executed more than €350 billion in infrastructure transactions, supporting a strong pipeline of proprietary opportunities and disciplined portfolio management.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956057/Vesper_Infrastructure_Partners.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956056/Vesper_Infrastructure_Logo.jpg

 

 

Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I GP S.à r.l. Contact: Director, Fiona Ahlendorf – fiona.ahlendorf@amisaconsult.comDirector, Ivano Cordella – i.cordella@antealimited.comDirector, Thorsten Jungfleisch – thorsten.jungfleisch@fundrock.com

Vesper Infrastructure Partners Contact:info@vesperam.com | www.vesperam.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesper-next-generation-infrastructure-fund-i-and-co-investment-initiatives-reach-final-close-surpassing-in-aggregate-eur-1bn-of-total-aum-the-most-successful-debut-mid-market-infrastructure-funds-since-2023-302741910.html

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