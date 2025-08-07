Why Zeekr's New 9X Partners with Raytron's Thermal Imaging to Enhance Automotive Night Vision

YANTAI, China, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With new safety standards such as Euro NCAP, C-NCAP and FMVSS 127 mandating nighttime AEB tests, leading OEMs are increasingly turning to thermal imaging to ensure nighttime driving safety. Infrared thermal imaging, which sees through darkness, smoke and glare, is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of camera-based ADAS. Today, Zeekr's new 9X debuts Raytron's cutting-edge automotive thermal cameras, delivering enhanced perception and safety for its G-Pilot H9 L3 assisted driving.

How Thermal Imaging Revolutionizes Nighttime DrivingVisible-light cameras falter in glare or darkness, LiDAR scatters in rain and fog, and millimeter-wave radar may mistake pedestrians for curbstones. However, infrared thermal imaging works by capturing heat signatures rather than relying on ambient light. Even in the face of oncoming high beams or pitch-black rural roads, Raytron's thermal cameras accurately identify pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles ahead with precision.

Automotive Thermal Cameras Move from Luxury to MainstreamSince Mercedes-Benz introduced night vision on the S-Class in 2000, IR night vision systems remained a premium add-on priced above $2000. Early adopters BMW and Audi proved their value by helping reduce nighttime collisions, especially pedestrian strikes. As advances in thermal imaging technology drive down costs and boost resolution, thermal sensors are evolving from a niche feature to a core ADAS component adopted by automakers worldwide.

Why Leading Automakers Choose Raytron's Automotive Thermal ImagingTop automakers—including EV leader BYD, global manufacturer Geely Group, and innovator DiDi Autonomous Driving—have collaborated with Raytron to improve perception reliability. Raytron's competitive edge lies in:

Elevate Your Vehicle's Safety with RaytronBy embedding AI-enhanced infrared thermal imaging into Zeekr's 9X, Raytron is helping shape the future of automotive safety. Automotive OEMs seeking to exceed global safety benchmarks and enhance occupant protection will find in Raytron a trusted partner.

