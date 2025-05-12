Winline Technology Debuts 1500V High-Voltage DC Module UXC150030 at Power2Drive Europe 2025, Accelerating Global Green Energy Transition

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2025, Winline Technology globally premiered its 1500V high-voltage isolated unidirectional DC/DC module, UXC150030, at the Power2Drive Europe in Munich, Germany, showcasing its latest innovations in green energy solutions. Alongside a full portfolio of charging and energy systems, the company attracted significant attention from European and global industry stakeholders through keynote speeches, product demonstrations, and technical exchanges.

During the product launch, Dr. Tong Cheng, Vice President of Overseas Marketing at Winline Technology, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the module's technical breakthroughs and application potential. Designed for ultra-high-voltage scenarios such as photovoltaic power generation, energy storage systems, MW-level mining trucks, and rail transit, the UXC150030 features an ultra-wide dual-terminal voltage range of 200-1500Vdc and a peak conversion efficiency of 98.5%. Leveraging third-generation semiconductor technology and proprietary topology design, UXC100030 minimizes energy loss while maintaining stable operation across temperatures from -40°C to +75°C, ensuring reliability in extreme climates and industrial environments. "UXC150030 is not only a technological milestone but also a precise response to the demands of the high-voltage DC market. It will provide standardized and highly compatible support for Europe's energy transition," emphasized Dr. Cheng.

Additionally, Winline Technology demonstrated the innovative value of its product lineup through live displays and scenario-based explanations. The bidirectional DC/DC power module UXC95050B, with a peak efficiency of 98.8% and dual-terminal voltage coverage of 200-950Vdc, serves as a core component for integrated solar-storage-charging systems and data center energy management. The high-power isolated module UXC100040, with an output range of 50-1000Vdc, addresses multi-vehicle fast charging and retired battery reuse needs. The liquid-cooled module LCR100040A combines IP50 protection with silent cooling technology to overcome challenges in corrosive and noise-sensitive environments. Meanwhile, the bidirectional AC/DC module UKG1K022, supporting a wide DC voltage range of 150-1000Vdc and AC voltage range of 260-530Vac, empowers V2G and smart energy networks.

To address Europe's critical energy challenges—grid instability and urgent renewable energy integration—Winline Technology aligns its innovations with market trends. As Europe accelerates the adoption of DC microgrids to reduce AC/DC conversion losses and system costs, the company is committed to advancing hybrid AC/DC grid solutions through modular and scenario-driven designs. Moving forward, Winline Technology will deepen collaborations with European energy enterprises to foster a more stable and cost-effective green energy ecosystem across the continent.

