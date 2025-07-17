Winners in 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Announced

Winners to Be Celebrated in New York on September 16

FAIRFAX, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 2025 (10th annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers were announced today. The awards recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Among the organizations with five or more Stevie wins are Bank of America, USA (14), DP DHL, worldwide (14), Globe Telecom, Philippines (14), Tata Consultancy Services, worldwide (13), Cathay United Bank, Taiwan (12), Apexon, worldwide (11), IBM, worldwide (11), Enerjisa Enerji, Türkiye (10), MGM China, Macao, China (10), PEGASUS AIRLINES, Türkiye (10), pladis, Türkiye (9), Allianz SE, Germany (8), Zenutna Holdings Corporation, Philippines (8), DIMES, Türkiye (7), Ooredoo, worldwide (7), PLDT and Smart, Philippines (6), American Health Marketplace, USA (5), Benifex, United Kingdom (5), Eren Enerji, Türkiye (5), Everise, USA (5), Gcash, Philippines (5), HAVELSAN A.Ş., Türkiye (5), Limak Cement, Türkiye (5), Saman Bank, Iran (5), and Türkiye Kalkınma ve Yatırım Bankası, Türkiye (5).

For a full list of winners by category, visit https://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Two Grand ("best of show") trophy winners in the competition will be announced during the week of July 28.

Winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 35 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 115 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Category groups include:

Stevie Award placements in the 31 Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of judging professionals and more than 130,000 votes of the general public.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact:

Nina MooreNina@StevieAwards.com703 547 8389

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733058/Stevie_Awards_2025_winners_announced.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.