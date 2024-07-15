World's First Ultra-High Speed Creative Collaborative 3D Printer FLSUN T1 Launches

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLSUN, a global leading pioneer in Delta 3D printing, is thrilled to announce the launch of Flsun T1. To celebrate this launch and make this new technology accessible to a wider audience, FLSUN will offer an exclusive early-bird special on July 15. As the latest addition to FLSUN's FDM 3d printer lineup, T1 is a more affordable model but delivers ultimate user experience.

Lightning-fast Print SpeedThanks to the high-temp hot end kit, new HT dual-gear direct extruder, high-speed motor and CPAP high-pressure turbo fan, T1 achieves a maximum printing speed of 1000mm/s and an acceleration of 30000 mm/s², namely about 2 times faster than its counterparts. Its maximum flow rate of 90 mm³/s is nearly three times higher than others in its class.

More Possibilities for CreativityDelta structure not only guarantees stability and precision but also allows for a larger print area. Boasting a build volume of 260 x 260 x 330mm, T1 is able to create larger parts or multiple parts at once, giving you more possibilities of creation. The printer also comes with self-developed FlsunSlicer software, which gives you to full access to 3D printing parameters and allows you to create your own files within the system.

User-Friendly Collaborative SystemA collaborative system makes a printer much easier to use and truly helps free your hands. The T1 uses dual sensors—a weight sensor and a pressure sensor—for precise bed leveling with a button press. An integrated AI camera, which can be mounted inside or outside the printer, offers real-time monitoring and time-lapse photography from anywhere. Additionally, the optimized input shaping algorithm ensures smooth, flawless model surfaces by minimizing vibrations.

Price and availabilityFLSUN T1 will be available at FLSUN official store from July 15, 2024 to July 31, 2024 with an early bird price starting from $499.US: https://us.store.flsun3d.com/products/flsun-t1EU: https://eu.store.flsun3d.com/products/flsun-t1CA: https://ca.store.flsun3d.com/products/flsun-t1AU: https://au.store.flsun3d.com/products/flsun-t1

About FLSUNFLSUN, headquartered in Zhengzhou, China, is a global leader in 3D printing that dedicated to help anyone bring their ideas to life. Our products include FDM printers, accessories, filaments, and intuitive 3d printing software, with users ranging from DIYers, enthusiasts, and manufacturers to engineers, designers, medical workers, and architects, etc. FLSUN's printers are now importing on a global scale to over 150 countries and regions.

