circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Xtep Hosts Q1 2026 Product Preview, Showcasing Sportswear Engineered for Global Performance and Lifestyle Markets

23 giugno 2025 | 10.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINJIANG, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 20 to 26, Xtep hosted its Q1 2026 Product Preview in Jinjiang, Fujian province, rolling out a portfolio of new sportswear across six core categories: Running, Training, Outdoor, Basketball, Lifestyle, and Fashion. The presentation underscores Xtep's continued focus on delivering versatile performance and style solutions for both athletic and everyday wear.

As the anchor of Xtep's global brand strategy, the running category received a major refresh across both race-day and training footwear. The latest models are purpose-built to meet the full spectrum of runner needs—from elite marathoners to recreational athletes. Leading the charge is the acclaimed Xtep's Champion Edition Collection, with its latest iteration now at the forefront.

In addition to its running innovations, the preview spotlighted Xtep's depth across additional performance and lifestyle categories. These include a high-mobility training series engineered for movement; a trail-ready outdoor collection that fuses utility and aesthetics; a court-inspired basketball lineup built for agility and expression; a lifestyle series that blends athleisure with everyday wearability; and a fashion-forward range that sets the tone for seasonal style. Each line is developed with Xtep's core principles in mind—thoughtful design, uncompromising quality, and exceptional value—offering retail partners a complete toolkit to meet the evolving demands of athletes and active consumers alike.

Aligned with its commitment to collaboration and long-term growth, Xtep welcomes new partners to join its journey in shaping the next chapter of the international athletic and lifestyle sportswear market. For more information, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/

CONTACT:Alex MoSenior Business Development ManagerTel: +86 18682086557 | WhatsApp: +234 7025700098Email: alex.mo@xtep.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716267/Xtep.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716268/Xtep.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtep-hosts-q1-2026-product-preview-showcasing-sportswear-engineered-for-global-performance-and-lifestyle-markets-302488048.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN15733 en US Sport Altro Sport Arredamento_E_Design Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Allarme all'alba in base italiana Unifil prima di tregua Israele-Iran: la videonews dalla nostra inviata
Bezos si sposa a Venezia, l'evento e le proteste: gli aggiornamenti nella nostra videonews
News to go
Attacco Usa in Iran, cresce allerta terrorismo in Italia: 29 mila obiettivi vigilati
Iran, Israele colpisce il carcere di Evin - Video
Attacco Usa in Iran, i bombardieri tornano a casa e Trump ringrazia - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, cosa è successo dopo ordine di Trump - Video
Trump, il messaggio all'Iran: "Ora il bullo deve fare pace" - Video
Attacco Usa a Iran, Netanyahu: "Trump ha fatto la storia" - Video
Ligabue a Campovolo, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Lavoro al posto della pensione anticipata, le indicazioni dell'Inps
News to go
Trump mobile, la famiglia del Presidente Usa lancia la sua rete per cellulari
Stop ReArm Europe, il video del flash mob al Colosseo: frastuono di bombe e tutti a terra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza