Yarbo Brings the M Series to Life at IFA 2026, From CES Prototype to Real Product, in Your Hands

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo is raising the bar of professional yard care through modular innovation, making smart, multifunctional, effortless care accessible to every home. From September 4 to 8, Yarbo will bring its expanding portfolio of modular yard robots to IFA 2026, where the final version of the M Series will make its first offline public appearance. Designed for standard residential yards, the M Series brings intelligent yard care to a broader range of homes. Together with the Y Series, engineered for large properties, Yarbo's modular platform now serves yards of different sizes and a growing range of applications, from mowing and snow clearing to leaf collection and more.

M Series: Compact by Design, Capable by Nature

With a smaller footprint and simplified setup, the M Series is designed to lower the barrier to yard automation while making outdoor maintenance simpler and more adaptable.

Compact Size. Sure-footed. Strong Performance. The M Series features a more compact form factor, allowing for greater flexibility in deployment. Its tracked chassis provides stable traction across wet grass, dirt, stone pavers, and mixed surfaces, while supporting slopes of up to approximately 35°/70% grade and steps or edges of around 2 inches (5 cm). Together, these capabilities provide reliable mobility and performance across complex outdoor environments. The M Series also offers a light-duty towing capacity of up to approximately 220 lbs (100 kg), allowing it to pull small carts, tools, and future accessories.

Set Up, Charge, Finish — All Faster. With Data Center Gen2, NetRTK, and optional LiDAR, the M Series requires no traditional boundary wires and can complete initial placement, mapping, and basic setup in approximately 30 minutes. Its high-speed wireless charging system can recharge from 10% to 90% in around 65 minutes, while auto-charging and task-resume functionality help the M20/M20i mow up to 1.5 acres per day, delivering a seamless and effortless experience for users.

Bringing Intelligent Yard Care Solutions to More Homes

Yarbo's vision has always been to bring automation to yard work traditionally done by hand. It started with Yarbo's first robotic snow blower, turning the once-futuristic idea of autonomous snow clearing into reality.

From there, Yarbo set out to take yard automation beyond a single task. Its "1+N" modular approach brings mowing, snow clearing, leaf collection and more onto one robotic platform, with one universal Core pairing with interchangeable modules for different yard-care needs. Yarbo is actively advancing this shift, helping shape a new direction for year-round yard maintenance.

The market response has also reflected the appeal of this modular approach. This year, the M Series raised over $3.6 million from 850 backers through crowdfunding, underscoring growing demand for more versatile, multi-purpose yard-care solutions.

See It. Experience It.

At IFA 2026, visitors can experience Yarbo across two exhibition spaces: H9-122 indoors and OCG-137 outdoors. Both locations will feature interactive experiences, giving visitors a firsthand look at Yarbo's modular design and yard-care capabilities. The M Series will be showcased with the Mower, Snow Blower and Collector modules, with future additions including the Trimmer and Smart Assist modules further expanding the platform across seasons and outdoor tasks.

Moving forward, Yarbo will continue to expand its modular ecosystem and explore new possibilities. To learn more, please visit de.yarbo.com.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is defining a new category of yard robotics with its Modular Yard Robot. By bringing multiple yard-care applications together within one intelligent ecosystem, Yarbo is making year-round yard maintenance smarter, more adaptable, and accessible to more homeowners.

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