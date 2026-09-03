Zendure Introduces Agentic HEMS at IFA 2026: "The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era"

Zendure moves home energy beyond AI scheduling to a system-level intelligence that can predict, plan, and act on its own — powered by the proprietary ZenPulse forecasting model, ZENKI™ AI Agents, and the open Zen+OS platform.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer of plug-in home energy management systems (HEMS), today unveiled its vision for "The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era" ahead of IFA 2026. At the show, the company will introduce Agentic HEMS, a system-level leap that takes the smart home beyond one-off AI scheduling toward home energy that predicts, plans, and acts autonomously. Visitors can experience it at Hall 2.2, Stand 124, from September 4 to 8.

From AI Scheduling to Agentic HEMS

Home energy has entered an era of multi-energy, multi-device, real-time coordination. Solar generation, batteries, EVs, heat pumps, dynamic electricity tariffs, and household loads are increasingly interconnected, and the system must balance savings, comfort, battery longevity, and safety all at once. Traditional AI scheduling answers only what to charge or discharge right now, no longer enough for truly autonomous, long-term energy management.

Agentic HEMS is Zendure's answer. Rather than adding one more AI feature, it turns the home energy system into an intelligent agent that senses its environment, predicts what comes next, understands the household, plans ahead, acts on its own, and learns from every result. It is built on three layers working as one: ZenPulse, a proprietary large time-series model that forecasts PV generation, prices, loads, and weather. ZENKI™ AI Agents, which turn those forecasts into decisions and actions across savings, comfort, battery life, and safety. Zen+OS, an open platform that connects those decisions across the entire home.

An Open Ecosystem That Keeps Evolving

Openness sits at the core of the platform. Zen+OS is built on open APIs and an open ecosystem, letting users, developers, installers, and partners build their own energy strategies. Today it integrates with leading smart-home platforms including MQTT, Home Assistant, and Homey, supports more than 90% of common household loads, connects with 870+ energy providers across Europe serving over 150 million users, and is compatible with 5,000+ heat-pump models, major rooftop solar inverters, and leading EV chargers. Beyond these open integrations, Zendure also offers ZenWave™, its own dynamic electricity tariff, so the system can automatically buy power when prices are lowest.

With Agentic HEMS, Zendure aims to define a new category for the industry: home energy that doesn't just respond, but thinks ahead. Predict. Decide. Act. Automatically.

On the Show Floor at IFA 2026

On the show floor, Zendure will present the ZEN + Home living facade, a whole-home vision of intelligent energy, anchored by three products:

Integrated with PowerHub, the SolarFlow Mix series shows whole-home energy management in action, alongside the SolarFlow 2400 series. Zendure will also extend clean energy from the home to the road with its Eco-Mobility experience, featuring the Zendure Cargo bike "RangeFlow" and smart EV charging with the EVFlow AC Series smart wallbox, both integrated with HEMS 2.0, so families can power e-bikes and EVs with energy generated at home. And through the combination of RangeFlow and smart EV charging, Zendure formally completes its clean energy loop of generation, storage, and usage. Visitors can either test-ride the Cargo on the IFA Mobility Track (Stand MT-113) or join the interactive E‑cargo game at the main booth.

About Zendure

Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem—combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

Powering this ecosystem is Zendure's Agentic HEMS, a layered system integrating hardware, software, predictive models, and intelligent agents. By drawing on consumption, solar, weather, and dynamic pricing data, it automates energy decisions across storage, usage, and purchasing. Ultimately, this intelligent platform optimizes energy efficiency, shifts loads to lower-cost periods, and significantly reduces electricity costs.

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