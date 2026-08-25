Zendure study shows: Regulations, rental agreements, and a perceived complicated installation process are slowing down the adoption of solar power

For 53% of active solar users, easy DIY installation was the deciding purchase factor yet misconceptions around regulations and rental rights hold back 76% of interested consumers.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- German consumers are eager for solar energy, but fear of bureaucracy and technical friction continues to stall mass adoption. According to a new study by Zendure, a global pioneer in plug-in HEMS (Home Energy Management Systems), 76 percent of surveyed non-solar households express strong interest in home solar systems. However, practical everyday barriers are keeping them on the sidelines: 29 percent of renters are unsure about their installation rights, 27 percent feel overwhelmed by regulations and paperwork, and 22 percent consider the setup too complicated. In contrast, current user experience proves the power of simplicity: 53 percent of existing solar owners cited easy, DIY-friendly installation as the most critical factor in their purchasing decision.

The findings highlight a growing complexity paradox for renters, newcomers, and less tech-savvy consumers navigating product selection, regulatory frameworks, and cost-benefit calculations. While the appetite is clear, 17 percent of non-owners have researched solar systems extensively and another 54 percent have conducted initial research, most consumers still lack the targeted guidance needed to turn general interest into a confident purchase decision.

Perception vs. Reality: Regulatory Doubts Persist

Among the biggest roadblocks are everyday legal and practical questions. Nearly a third (29 percent) of respondents without solar live in rented accommodation and are uncertain whether they are permitted to install a balcony or plug-in system. Furthermore, more than one in four (27 percent) find current regulations, permits, and registration procedures unclear, while 22 percent are deterred by perceived technical complexity.

Crucially, the study reveals that many of these hurdles are more perceived than real. Since 2024, German legislation has explicitly granted tenants the legal right to install plug-in solar systems, raised the feed-in limit to 800 W, and streamlined registration into a single, simplified market master data entry (Marktstammdatenregister). The current bottleneck is therefore no longer regulatory, but informational, consumers still perceive solar as a daunting technical project, even though the legal and technical pathways have never been more accessible.

Product Overwhelm and Decision Fatigue

In addition to legal and technical questions, product selection itself also presents a challenge. Eighteen percent of respondents find it difficult to choose the right product from the multitude of available solutions. An equal number perceive a lack of clear and trustworthy information. Consumers often struggle to determine which system best suits their household, available space, and individual electricity consumption. At the same time, they must compare different storage capacities, performance levels, installation methods, and control options.

Simplicity Outweighs Price: The Deciding Factor

For 53 percent, easy installation and the ability to set up the system independently was the single most important factor in their buying decision—ranking far ahead of superior technology (32 percent), value for money (31 percent), customer reviews (28 percent), or warranty coverage (27 percent). Design was a primary consideration for just 8 percent. Simplicity and reliability remain essential throughout the system lifecycle: 52 percent of all respondents rate these qualities as very important, and for another 33 percent, they are indispensable. As dynamic tariffs become widespread, knowing when to store, consume, or feed power back into the grid introduces the next wave of complexity. Future-proof solutions must make both initial setup and day-to-day energy management entirely effortless.

"There is tremendous enthusiasm for solar energy in Germany, but many consumers feel left to their own devices when navigating the transition," says Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "Regulatory ambiguity, technical questions, and a crowded product landscape are holding people back. To drive real energy independence at home, our industry must make solar and storage not just more efficient, but radically simpler, more transparent, and more reliable. Lowering the barrier to entry gives consumers the confidence to participate in the energy transition without unnecessary stress."

Methodology Note

[1] The survey was conducted by Arlington Research on behalf of Zendure among 835 respondents across Germany in December 2025.

About Zendure

Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem, combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and delivers reliable backup power.

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