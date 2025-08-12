Zendure Wins EUPD Research Top Innovation Award 2025 for Balcony PV Systems

First Company to Receive Pan-European Recognition in the "Balcony PV" Category for AI-Powered Energy Storage System

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a leader in solar innovation, has received the Top Innovation Award 2025 from EUPD Research in the "Balcony PV" category, becoming the first company worldwide to earn this recognition simultaneously across 14 European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. This milestone affirms Zendure's position at the forefront of the rapidly expanding balcony photovoltaic sector.

Prestigious Industry ValidationThe award, among Europe's most respected in solar energy, follows a rigorous two-stage evaluation: installers assess product usability, while an expert panel verifies technological innovation. This process confirmed Zendure's ability to combine everyday practicality with cutting-edge performance.

AI-Powered SolarFlow 800 ProThe winning product, SolarFlow 800 Pro, is the world's first AI-integrated all-in-one balcony energy storage system. Compact, plug-and-play, and renter-friendly, it merges AI technology with high-efficiency storage to make clean energy more accessible.

The system offers expandable battery capacity from 1.92 kWh to 11.52 kWh and supports four 660W MPPT inputs for up to 2,640W solar power. With up to 96% energy efficiency, its AI-powered ZENKI energy management system learns user consumption patterns and integrates weather forecasts, battery status, and dynamic tariffs from over 700 European energy providers. By optimizing energy flows in real time, ZENKI can cut electricity costs by up to 42% while ensuring optimal use of solar generation, storage, and household consumption.

Saif Islam, Senior Consultant at EUPD Research, stated: "The renewable energy industry is driven by innovations to offer customers and consumers the best possible experience. This is why companies like Zendure, with innovative products such as the SolarFlow 800 Pro, are vital to the energy transition. Everybody at EUPD Research is proud to award Zendure with the Top Innovation Award 2025 for Europe."

Zendure CEO Bryan Liu added: "This recognition validates our commitment to pairing technological excellence with real-world usability. With balcony PV demand surging, our mission is to make intelligent, sustainable energy available to everyone."

About ZendureFounded in 2017, Zendure operates from Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. The SolarFlow system transforms sunlight into a safe, resilient power source for everyday living.

Contact:Chris Patrickchris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748585/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

