ZERO LATENCY VR UNLEASHES HAUNTED, A FULLY IMMERSIVE HORROR EXPERIENCE DESIGNED TO SCARE

15 settembre 2025 | 23.31
Haunted is a social horror experience designed to bring frights and memorable moments to groups looking for an adrenaline rush

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true location-based free-roam VR network in the world, has announced the launch of HAUNTED, its first fully immersive horror experience - and its most atmospheric title to date.

Set inside a mysterious, shifting house that seems to live and breathe, HAUNTED offers players an intense, cinematic horror experience. Featuring wireless, warehouse-scale gameplay, 5K visuals, and responsive spatial audio, the title places up to eight players inside a psychologically unsettling narrative where survival is never guaranteed.

"This is an experience that lingers," said Tim Ruse, CEO of Zero Latency VR. "HAUNTED is a deeply immersive, sensory-rich story designed to stay with players long after they leave the arena. It taps into fear in unexpected ways. Sometimes it's loud and chaotic. Sometimes it's quiet and intimate. Either way, brave participants come out of it talking, laughing, and often, a little shaken."

Built with a focus on environmental storytelling and emotional intensity, HAUNTED invites players to explore a space where shadows move, rooms distort, and the house itself becomes the enemy. Group dynamics are tested as players are drawn apart, guided by whispers, laughter, and a presence that always seems one step ahead.

HAUNTED expands Zero Latency's genre offering, adding a bold new dimension to its growing catalog of free-roam VR experiences. The title will be available at Zero Latency venues worldwide beginning October 3.

Bookings now open at: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com 

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and  TikTok: @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke MitchellPR & Communications Manager+61 (0) 413614412luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1SamCyI1FQPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772716/Haunted_.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-latency-vr-unleashes-haunted-a-fully-immersive-horror-experience-designed-to-scare-302556220.html

